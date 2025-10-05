Manchester City is going after one of Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team teammates and World Cup champion

As the January transfer window approaches, Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City board are already strategizing reinforcements after an inconsistent start to the Premier League season. Among the names being discussed is Nahuel Molina, Lionel Messi’s teammate with the Argentina national team, who has recently fallen out of favor at Atlético Madrid under Diego “Cholo” Simeone.

According to TEAMtalk, Guardiola is keen to strengthen the right-back position — an area where City has rotated between Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis in recent months. The report claims that the reigning Premier League champions view Molina as a cost-effective option who could fit seamlessly into Guardiola’s system due to his pace, stamina, and offensive instincts.

The 26-year-old defender, who played a key role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar alongside Messi, has had a difficult start to the 2025–26 campaign in Spain. He’s made just six appearances across all competitions, starting only once, and logging 144 total minutes. For a player who once looked indispensable in Simeone’s setup, it’s been a steep drop in prominence.

A Move that could benefit all parties

Manchester City are reportedly preparing an official offer in January 2026, aiming to take advantage of Molina’s uncertain role and the fact that his contract with Atlético Madrid expires in mid-2027, meaning the Spanish club may be open to negotiations.

Nahuel Molina is a controversial player at Atlético Madrid, where he is not an undisputed starter.

For Molina, the move could represent both a fresh start and a better platform to maintain his starting position in Argentina’s lineup under Lionel Scaloni, especially with the 2026 World Cup in North America on the horizon. His chemistry with Lionel Messi has been one of Argentina’s strengths, particularly on the right flank, where his attacking overlaps complement the captain’s playmaking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Messi’s Inter Miami and PSG reportedly battling for U-20 World Cup rising star

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, would benefit financially by offloading a player who’s no longer a regular starter. Reports suggest that the transfer fee could be around €25 million ($27 million) — a reasonable figure for City’s deep budget and in line with Guardiola’s recent preference for versatile defenders capable of transitioning into midfield roles.

Molina’s track record with Atlético Madrid

Since joining Atlético in 2022 from Udinese, the right-back has made 141 appearances, scoring 7 goals and providing 13 assists in 9,297 minutes of action. His reliability and attacking mindset made him one of the standout performers in LaLiga during his first season, but injuries and tactical changes have limited his opportunities this year.