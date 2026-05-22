‘I haven’t retired yet’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s tense reaction after Al Nassr loss recalled by Argentina icon Crespo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr is another example of his relentless competitive spirit, as the 41-year-old continues to prove he remains one of the best players in the world. That mentality was on full display for Argentina icon Hernan Crespo, who recently shared a tense moment he experienced with the Portuguese star.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Crespo recalled an exchange with Ronaldo while managing UAE side Al Ain in 2024. “With Al Ain, we faced Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals. The first leg went well for us, we won 1-0 and eventually advanced on penalties,” the former AC Milan and Chelsea striker began.

“I have tremendous admiration for someone who has given and continues to give so much to soccer, so I take my hat off to a guy who has given everything because of the same passion I have for the game. He elevates that passion, and players like that deserve recognition,” Crespo added, explaining why he approached CR7 after the match.

“I walked over to him and he was upset, understandably, because we had just eliminated them. I hugged him and said, ‘Thank you for everything you’ve given to soccer,’” the Argentina legend recalled before revealing Ronaldo’s response: “He looked at me seriously and said, ‘I haven’t retired yet, huh.’”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Laughing as he remembered the moment, Crespo admitted the interaction became tense as he quickly tried to clarify his words. Still, Hernan said he completely understood the reaction. “He’s a competitive animal,” he said of Ronaldo.

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Who is Hernan Crespo?

The immense respect shown by Hernan Crespo toward Cristiano Ronaldo, both after that AFC Champions League Elite clash and during his recent ESPN interview, only further highlights the Portuguese forward’s legacy, as he continues to earn admiration from legendary players who once competed against him.

Crespo starred at the highest level of world soccer for nearly two decades, first with River Plate in Argentina and later in Europe. The peak years of his career came in Italy with Parma, Lazio, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. He also had two spells with Chelsea in the Premier League. With Argentina, Crespo played in three World Cups: 1998, 2002, and 2006.

During his playing career, Hernan Crespo faced Cristiano Ronaldo twice. Those meetings came in the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League round of 16, where Crespo got the better of Ronaldo as AC Milan won both matches 1-0 against Manchester United, with the Argentine striker scoring the decisive goal in each game.

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