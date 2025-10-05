Trending topics:
Manchester City dealt another setback as Rodri suffers new injury in Premier League game vs. Brentford

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Rodri of Manchester City claps the fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on September 21, 2025 in London, England.
Rodri of Manchester City claps the fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on September 21, 2025 in London, England.

Manchester City traveled to the Community Stadium to face Brentford on Matchday 7 of the Premier League, looking to climb back toward the top of the table after a rocky start to the season. However, the Citizens were dealt another blow when star midfielder Rodri suffered a new injury.

The visitors started strong. In the 8th minute, after a long ball from Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland produced a moment of brilliance — holding off his defender before unleashing a ferocious strike to open the scoring. The goal extended the Norwegian’s tally to nine in seven Premier League matches, keeping up the remarkable scoring pace he set during his first season at the Etihad.

But the good news didn’t last long. In the 19th minute, while trying to control a pass from Nico O’Riley, Rodri appeared to pull his right hamstring after stretching to play the ball. Moments later, he signaled to the bench for a substitution, clearly in discomfort.

After being assessed by medical staff on the pitch, the midfielder managed to walk off under his own power — an encouraging sign that the injury may not be as serious as initially feared. Still, there’s concern given that it’s the same leg in which he previously suffered an ACL and meniscus tear that sidelined him for most of last season.

Rodri of Manchester City receives medical treatment to an injury before being substituted during the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City.

Rodri of Manchester City receives medical treatment to an injury before being substituted during the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City.

Manchester City have yet to release an official update on Rodri’s condition, but the nature of the injury suggests he could be out for several weeks. The setback could also affect his return to international duty, as he had been called up by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente for the October international break.

Supercomputer's early UEFA Champions League contender prediction surprises fans: PSG only third, Barcelona and Real Madrid ranked low

Supercomputer’s early UEFA Champions League contender prediction surprises fans: PSG only third, Barcelona and Real Madrid ranked low

Rodri still struggling to regain full form

Rodri has seen limited minutes so far in the 2025–26 season, with Pep Guardiola recently admitting that the Spaniard’s knee is still causing issues. The Ballon d’Or winner has completed the full 90 minutes in just two of the seven matches he’s played, and this latest injury represents yet another obstacle in his recovery.

During City’s midweek Champions League clash against AS Monaco, Guardiola was asked about his decision to substitute Rodri in the 61st minute. The manager gave a blunt response: “He couldn’t play three days ago because his knee wasn’t in good condition. But during the half hour he played, Gonzalez was the player who won the most balls in transitions. With Rodri, we conceded more transitions.”

Guardiola also admitted that his midfield anchor is far from full fitness — a factor that may have contributed to his latest muscular setback. “Rodri can’t play 90 minutes in many games, and Gonzalez did very, very well against Burnley and is improving. Mateo Kovacic isn’t ready, and Rodri can’t play that much. He made a huge effort in the week we faced Manchester United, Napoli, and Arsenal, but I have to protect my players,” he concluded.

