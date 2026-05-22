Cesc Fàbregas confirms Nicolás Paz will play for either Como or Real Madrid: ‘He won’t play for Inter’

A fantastic Serie A season could end with Como qualifying for the Champions League if results go their way, as they sit fifth, two points behind Milan and Roma. However, there were some rumors linking Nicolás Paz with Inter, which Cesc Fàbregas categorically denied while also mentioning Real Madrid as the other possible destination.

Fàbregas said: “Nico is 50% a Como player, but he’s our player. The only club that can say anything is Real Madrid. If I can say one thing, I know it for certain: Nico Paz will not play for Inter. He will either return to Real Madrid or play for Como next year.”

The manager has been one of the biggest surprises of the season with the rise of a team that was expected to battle relegation but instead is competing near the top of the table while also coming one step away from winning a trophy after losing to Inter in the Coppa Italia final.

Fàbregas’ firm criticism of Javier Zanetti

The controversy involving Javier Zanetti became notable after the Inter vice president commented: “I like Nico Paz a lot, both for the way he plays and as a person. His father was my roommate at the 1998 World Cup. I’m happy about the moment he’s having right now. Great players are always going to be wanted by big clubs.”

Zanetti was teammates with Paz’s father in Argentina (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

While the comments were not controversial on their own considering his relationship with the player’s father from their time as teammates, the manager responded firmly when asked about the remarks because Paz remains under contract with the club.

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see also Nicolás Paz’s injury sparks disagreement between Como and Argentina with the World Cup in sight

Fàbregas said: “Has Javier Zanetti talked about Nico Paz? I’m sorry. Zanetti has been a very important figure in the soccer world, he understands very well how things work. The only club that can say something is Real Madrid. I know Zanetti does not work for either Real Madrid or Como, so there has to be respect. There are also little messages that I don’t like. If you allow me to say one thing, I’m very clear about this: Nico Paz will not play for Inter. He will either return to Real Madrid or play for Como next season.”

Paz’s buyback clause

Paz’s market value could reportedly be around €60 million for the talented 21-year-old left-footed player. However, Real Madrid included a very low €9 million buyback clause when they sold him to Como, making it obvious the Spanish giants are likely to activate it, even if only as a business decision.