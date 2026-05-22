Manuel Neuer’s Germany return for 2026 World Cup reopens old wounds as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen endures brutal 14-year record

For years, Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen represented two generations of elite German goalkeeping, with the national team constantly caught between proven greatness and the promise of a successor waiting for his opportunity. Now, with Germany preparing for the 2026 World Cup, Neuer’s dramatic return from international retirement has created another devastating twist in a story that has haunted Ter Stegen for more than a decade.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that Neuer will once again lead the squad into a major tournament after previously stepping away following Euro 2024. The decision immediately reshaped the goalkeeping hierarchy and reopened old wounds for Ter Stegen, whose international career has become one of soccer’s strangest stories despite his reputation as one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers.

The DFB-Team made headlines by recalling 40-year-old Manuel Neuer for the World Cup after months of uncertainty surrounding the position. Nagelsmann ultimately trusted the Bayern Munich veteran over the newer generation of goalkeepers, even after Oliver Baumann had temporarily emerged as the country’s first-choice option.

Neuer’s experience remains difficult to ignore: he owns 124 caps for Germany, won the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and continues to deliver elite performances at club level despite concerns surrounding recurring calf injuries. “Anyone who knows me, knows that I didn’t make this decision lightly,” Neuer previously wrote on Instagram after announcing his retirement. “After many intense and long discussions with my family and friends, I have decided that right now is the right time to close my chapter.”

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That chapter, however, reopened after several impressive displays with Bayern Munich, including a sensational Champions League performance against Real Madrid. Neuer produced nine saves at the Santiago Bernabeu, in a display that reminded many why he remains one of the most influential goalkeepers in modern soccer history.

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The brutal record behind Ter Stegen’s career

The deeper story, though, belongs to Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Buried beneath Neuer’s comeback is the astonishing reality that Ter Stegen has never played a single minute in either a World Cup or a European Championship for Germany across the last 14 years.

For a goalkeeper widely considered among the world’s best during his peak years at Barcelona, the statistic feels almost impossible to believe. The record stretches across multiple tournaments and several heartbreaking near-misses:

Tournament Status Euro 2012 Not called up World Cup 2014 Not called up Euro 2016 Neuer’s backup World Cup 2018 Neuer’s backup Euro 2020 Missed through injury World Cup 2022 Neuer’s backup Euro 2024 Neuer’s backup World Cup 2026 Missed through injury

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Despite earning 44 caps for Germany, every appearance came outside the sport’s two biggest international tournaments. Ter Stegen featured in qualifiers, friendlies, Nations League fixtures, and the Confederations Cup, but never received a major tournament appearance.

Injuries and timing worked against him

Many believed the door had finally opened after Neuer retired following Euro 2024. Ter Stegen appeared ready to become Germany’s undisputed No. 1 heading into the 2026 World Cup cycle. Instead, his career took another painful turn.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona.

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After losing prominence at Barcelona following changes under Hansi Flick and increased competition for the starting role, Ter Stegen moved on loan to Girona, seeking regular minutes. Shortly afterward, he suffered a severe hamstring injury that required surgery and disrupted his entire season.

The injury eventually ruled him out of contention for the World Cup squad entirely, creating the opportunity for Neuer’s return. The timing could hardly have been crueler: just as Ter Stegen seemed ready to inherit the role he had chased for years, soccer delivered another setback.