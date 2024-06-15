Due to a sell-on clause, Barca could be set for a significant financial boost if Manchester United target, Jean-Clair Todibo, earns a summer transfer.

Todibo, who joined Barcelona in January 2019, was once heralded as one of the most promising young defenders in France. However, injuries and managerial upheavals marred his time in Spain, preventing him from establishing himself in the first team.

Todibo’s stint at Barcelona was anything but smooth. Despite high expectations, he struggled to find his footing amidst frequent injuries and changes in the coaching staff. By the start of the 2020/21 season, he had managed just four La Liga appearances.

Consequently, the Blaugrana arranged him loan moves to gain experience and playing time. He spent time at Schalke and Benfica, but these spells were short-lived and did little to improve his situation in Catalonia.

In a recent interview, Todibo opened up about his challenging time at Camp Nou, expressing that he felt treated unfairly during his time there.

This sense of frustration and lack of opportunity ultimately led him to seek a permanent move away from the club.

Barcelona set to gain welcome financial boost

A return to his native France marked a turning point in the 24-year-old’s career. Signing with Nice, Todibo found stability and form that had eluded him at Barcelona. His performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

The Daily Mail claims that Manchester United have identified the France international as a key target.

The club is keen to strengthen their defense under manager Erik ten Hag; particularly with the impending departure of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez’s recurring injury issues last season.

Manchester United will need to replace Raphael Varane, who has departed the club after his contract expired Manchester United will need to replace Raphael Varane, who has departed the club after his contract expired

If United proceed with the transfer, the Eaglets value their defender at around $37.5 million.

Due to a clause in the original transfer agreement between Barcelona and Nice, Barcelona would receive 20% of the transfer fee. This means the Spaniards could potentially earn $7.5 million from the deal, providing a welcome financial boost.

Many Premier League eyes on Todibo

The Red Devils’ interest in Todibo aligns with their broader strategy to rebuild the squad under the new leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

The club’s transfer budget will largely depend on player outgoings, with names like Mason Greenwood potentially on the move. Despite these financial constraints, securing a reliable centre-back remains a top priority for the Old Trafford side.

Reports indicate that the transfer packages proposed to potential new signings have not been particularly enticing, raising concerns about the club’s ability to attract top talent. However, Todibo’s performances in Ligue 1 have convinced United’s management of his potential value to the squad.

While they appear to be in pole position to secure the Frenchman’s signature, other clubs, notably Arsenal, are also admirers of the French defender. Arsenal has placed the defender high on their summer transfer shortlist. Per Sport, this indicates that they might be willing to compete with United for Todibo’s services.

Photo credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT : IMAGO / Action Plus