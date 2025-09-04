Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Netherlands vs Poland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands
© Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty ImagesCody Gakpo of Netherlands
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Poland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Netherlands vs Poland
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Thursday, September 4, 2025
WHERE ViX, Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Netherlands have wasted no time establishing themselves as the team to beat in World Cup qualifying, rolling through their first two opponents with commanding performances that put them atop the group standings.

A third straight victory would only reinforce their frontrunner status, but standing in the way is a Poland squad feeling the pressure after a damaging loss to Finland. With their margin for error already thin, the Poles will be fighting with urgency to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Netherlands vs Poland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski confirms major decision ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski confirms major decision ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

With less than a year to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026, Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has made a major decision.

How to watch Scotland vs Poland on US TV and live streaming

How to watch Scotland vs Poland on US TV and live streaming

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Scotland vs Poland on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Scotland vs Poland WHAT UEFA Nations League WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Thursday, September 5, 2024 WHERE FOX Soccer Plus and Fubo (with the International Sports Plus add-on package) FREE TRIAL […]

Euro 2024 continues with trio of vital matches

Euro 2024 continues with trio of vital matches

Euro 2024 continued with another exciting slate of games. The three matches on Thursday had a huge effect on all six teams' playoff chances in Germany. Slovenia's 1-1 draw against Serbia was surprisingly open. Slovenia held their own against a seemingly stronger Serbian squad, registering dozens of chances while keeping the Serbian attack frustrated. Slovenia […]

How to watch Slovakia vs Germany match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Slovakia vs Germany match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Slovakia take on Germany in a Matchday 1 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, with U.S. fans able to watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo