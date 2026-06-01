Lionel Messi could see teammates cut from Argentina’s World Cup roster as Scaloni reportedly sets fitness deadline

Lionel Messi has officially reported to the Argentina national team camp in Kansas City to launch preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off in less than two weeks. However, the tournament dreams of several marquee teammates are hanging by a thread, as head coach Lionel Scaloni has reportedly issued a strict fitness ultimatum to his squad.

Unveiling his final 26-man roster last Thursday, May 28, three days ahead of FIFA’s official deadline, Scaloni took a calculated gamble by including a handful of key figures who wrapped up their club seasons carrying lingering physical knocks. Now, with high-intensity training sessions underway, those who fail to hit prescribed medical benchmarks risk being ruthlessly axed from the traveling delegation.

According to a report from ESPN Argentina’s Diego Monroig and Esteban Edul, Scaloni and his coaching staff are meticulously evaluating the physical state of every individual on the roster. Any player deemed physically incapable of enduring the grueling demands of a month-long World Cup campaign faces the very real threat of being replaced before the opening whistle.

Having delivered this message directly to the squad at Sporting Kansas City’s training facilities, Scaloni intends to use Argentina‘s upcoming exhibition matches to make his final personnel determinations. To separate the fully fit from the compromised, the upcoming training sessions are expected to be incredibly punishing, pushing every player to their absolute physical limit.

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Per tournament regulations, Argentina has until June 15 to make emergency modifications to its roster, exactly 24 hours before their highly anticipated group-stage debut against Algeria. While warm-up friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9 offer a vital stage for players to state their case, their durability will be tested on a daily basis in America’s heartland.

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see also Lionel Messi reportedly expected to recover before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria

Which players are at risk of being dropped?

This hardline approach mirrors the drama of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, when Joaquin Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez were cut from the squad just days before the opener due to chronic fitness issues. Scaloni views these high-stress training sessions as the ultimate litmus test for tournament readiness, though this strict policy won’t apply uniformly across the entire infirmary.

As revealed by ESPN Argentina, starting goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez’s fractured finger is the squad’s most glaring injury, yet his irreplaceable stature guarantees his spot on the plane. A similar tier of immunity extends to defensive anchor Cristian Romero (knee sprain), star striker Julián Alvarez (sprained ankle), and, naturally, Lionel Messi, who is currently managing a mild hamstring strain.

Instead, the players firmly on the roster bubble are right-backs Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, both of whom are rushing back from complex muscle tears, alongside midfielder Leandro Paredes, who is battling a severe muscle overload. Should any of this trio falter, Scaloni has clever insurance policies in place, having brought along six supplemental training players, including rising starlets Nicolas Capaldo and Agustin Giay, who are eager to claim a vacant spot.

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On a brighter note, Como’s Nico Paz and Atletico Madrid’s Nicolas Gonzalez have reportedly shaken off their respective ailments and are training without restrictions. Nonetheless, Scaloni retains total flexibility for any roster changes right up until the final hour if any fresh injuries surface.