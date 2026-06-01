Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Infantino’s FIFA approves new rule changes for 2026 World Cup, expanding VAR powers and penalizing players for covering their mouths

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA and FIFA World Cup Trophy.
© Dan Mullan/Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty ImagesGianni Infantino, President of FIFA and FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Gianni Infantino has been an outspoken advocate for rule changes in recent years, and a new bundle of regulations has now been approved ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With less than two weeks until the competition begins, FIFA has confirmed updates that include expanded VAR powers and a red card for players who cover their mouths during confrontations.

As reported by BBC Sport, the Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina announced the changes following a meeting held in coordination with the International Football Association Board. Among the most significant expansions is the authority granted to VAR to check attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

A prime example of where this new power will come into effect is during dead-ball situations such as corners or free kicks, where an attacking player commits a foul against a defender to impede their ability to contest the ball, and a goal is scored as a result. “We think this is very unfair, that the goal is given when the defender is prevented from being able to defend. A clear, illegal block made by an attacker. The only objective was to prevent the defender from being able to defend on his opponent,” Collina stated.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

While that VAR expansion is still awaiting formal IFAB approval, the rule penalizing players for covering their mouths during confrontations has already been given the green light. The change was prompted by the high-profile controversy in which Vinicius Junior accused Gianluca Prestianni of racial abuse during a Champions League match, an episode in which FIFA president Infantino also weighed in publicly.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica and Arda Guler of Real Madrid.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica and Arda Guler of Real Madrid.

Less than four months after that incident, the rule is now in place. Players who cover their mouth with a hand, arm or shirt while in a confrontational exchange with an opponent will be shown a red card. “If the conversation is friendly, they can continue to do it without any problem. When the conversation is confrontational, covering the mouth means that you are doing something very wrong, potentially, and the sanction is the red card,” Collina said, drawing a clear distinction between casual and confrontational situations.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi reportedly expected to recover before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria

see also

Lionel Messi reportedly expected to recover before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria

New rules to address time-wasting and tactical timeouts

One of the more familiar tactics used to slow the game down or run down the clock is for players to feign injury and force the medical staff onto the field. That loophole has already been formally addressed ahead of the World Cup, with any player who receives on-field treatment from the team physio required to remain off the pitch for at least 60 seconds before returning.

One existing exception to that protocol involves the goalkeeper, who cannot simply leave the field of play. However, while a goalkeeper is being assessed on the ground, it has become common practice for outfield players to drift toward the touchline and receive tactical instructions from the coaching staff.

To close that loophole, Collina made clear that neither team’s players will be permitted to approach the sideline while a goalkeeper is receiving medical attention on the pitch. “The goalkeeper has the right to be injured, but the players do not have the right to leave the field of play to have a sort of timeout with their respective coaches,” the Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee explained.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Infantino’s FIFA confirms Iran’s 2026 World Cup base camp move to Mexico alongside six other nations

Infantino’s FIFA confirms Iran’s 2026 World Cup base camp move to Mexico alongside six other nations

Gianni Infantino's FIFA has officially approved the relocation of Iran's 2026 World Cup base camp, clearing the way for the team to move its headquarters from the United States to Mexico alongside six other participating nations.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking sixth World Cup selection hailed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking sixth World Cup selection hailed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken out regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in the squad for the 2026 World Cup, where he is set to break the record for the most tournament appearances in soccer history.

Gianni Infantino put in awkward position as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dramatically changes stance on FIFA Club World Cup just 11 months later

Gianni Infantino put in awkward position as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dramatically changes stance on FIFA Club World Cup just 11 months later

The timing of his latest comments has raised eyebrows across soccer because they sharply contrast with the enthusiasm he previously showed toward FIFA’s expanded tournament project.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino faces new 2026 World Cup crisis as Iran agrees to participate only if seven demands are met

FIFA president Gianni Infantino faces new 2026 World Cup crisis as Iran agrees to participate only if seven demands are met

While Gianni Infantino remains focused on presenting the competition as a global celebration, Iran’s football federation (FFIRI) has officially confirmed that the national team will participate in the tournament only under a series of specific conditions.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo