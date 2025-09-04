Why is Neymar not playing for Brazil vs. Chile in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

The Maracana is preparing for another night of drama as Brazil faces Chile in a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier. Brazil, already assured of its place at next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, enters this clash with confidence. Meanwhile, after losing to Bolivia in June and finishing last in South America’s round-robin play, Chile will not be participating in the World Cup for the third consecutive year. Yet all eyes are not just on the pitch but on the squad list itself. Neymar, Brazil’s all-time top scorer, is once again absent.

The 33-year-old forward, who recently returned to Santos, was widely expected to be at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal. Instead, the Seleçao will rely on other attacking talents like Raphinha and Richarlison. That has left fans and pundits alike asking: Why isn’t Neymar playing?

Ancelotti’s Brazil is in no mood to relax, even with qualification already secured. The Selecao are unbeaten at home under the Italian coach and want to extend their five-game winning streak. “It has been 24 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. The time has come,” the coach reminded reporters in Rio this week.

For Chile, the scenario is far less optimistic. La Roja sits at the bottom of the table with just 10 points from 16 matches. The stakes could hardly be more different for the two nations. But Neymar’s absence from the Green-Yellow squad adds an unexpected subplot.

Not injury this time

Initially, speculation suggested Neymar had been left out because of fitness issues. The forward missed a large portion of 2023 with a serious knee ligament injury and later suffered minor muscle swelling this August. Neymar himself admitted: “It was some swelling I had in my adductor, some discomfort, but it was nothing serious, so much so that I played today.”

However, Ancelotti later clarified that an injury was not the reason. Instead, his decision was deliberate. “It’s a technical choice, not one dictated by physical problems,” the Italy-born manager said. “Nobody can question Neymar’s talent. What we assess every day, and for every match, is physical fitness. That applies not just to him, but to everyone.” In short: The 33-year-old’s absence was down to a managerial decision, not medical limitations.

Brutally competitive squad

For Ancelotti, the issue is as much about competition as it is about Neymar’s form. Brazil’s player pool is arguably the deepest in world football, with as many as 70 players vying for selection. The coach has already started forming his 26-man World Cup group, prioritizing those who are fit, versatile, and aligned with his collective approach.

“There is huge competition,” Ancelotti admitted. “I already have a consolidated group in mind for the World Cup. The biggest mistake would be to get the list of 26 wrong. The quality is there, but the strength of the collective group is what counts.” It was a striking message, aimed not only at Neymar but at every Brazilian player fighting for a ticket to North America.