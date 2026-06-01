Joao Cancelo arrival in doubt as Barcelona reportedly chase Marc Cucurella’s comeback, but need a defensive exit

Despite arriving on a short-term loan, João Cancelo surprised many fans, establishing as the starter at left-back. Following this impact, Barcelona appear willing to secure his services permanently, but negotiations with Al Hilal seem to be taking longer than expected. Because of this, Marc Cucurella’s comeback has emerged as a strong option, but a departure in the defensive line is reportedly needed first.

According to Pol Ballús, Mario Cortegana, and Simon Johnson, via The Athletic, Marc Cucurella is pushing to leave Chelsea FC in the summer of 2026. Far from closing the door, the Blues are reportedly open to his departure for a good transfer fee. Because of this, the Blaugranas are in contact with the 27-year-old star, as they consider him a differential option at left-back amid the complications surrounding João Cancelo.

While Marc Cucurella is a great option at left-back, Barcelona supposedly need the departure of a full-back to make room for Marc. Following this, Jules Koundé could be the ideal solution, as he is not coming off his best season and still has a strong market in the Premier League. In addition, the emergence of Eric García and Xavi Espart as right-backs opens the door to the Frenchman’s possible departure, with Liverpool reportedly interested in his transfer.

Jules Koundé may not be the only option to leave the Blaugranas in the summer of 2026. After losing his starting spot to Cancelo, Alejandro Balde has become a rotation player for Hansi Flick. Because of this, The Athletic reports that they would listen to offers for the 22-year-old defender, as he has two years remaining on his contract and no talks have been established to extend that deal. If neither of them leaves, Cucurella’s comeback would become more complicated.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea.

Barcelona may prioritize a world-class striker over defense

After failing to win the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona appeared determined to sign reinforcements not only in attack but also in the defensive line. Despite this, the emergence of Gerard Martín, together with Ronald Araújo’s refusal to leave, could make them decide not to reinforce the defense, ruling out Alessandro Bastoni. Instead, they seem determined to strengthen the squad with a world-class striker.

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As an absolute priority, the Blaugranas have reportedly decided to pursue a center forward, with Julián Álvarez and João Pedro being the top priorities. Considering that either option would exceed €100 million, they could decide to secure this signing first and then look for reinforcements at other positions. However, the departure of Koundé or Balde would be the lifeline for signing Marc Cucurella, as strengthening the full-back positions may not be a priority.