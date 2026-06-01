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Joao Cancelo arrival in doubt as Barcelona reportedly chase Marc Cucurella’s comeback, but need a defensive exit

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Joao Cancelo of FC Barcelona and Marc Cucurella of Chelsea.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesJoao Cancelo of FC Barcelona and Marc Cucurella of Chelsea.

Despite arriving on a short-term loan, João Cancelo surprised many fans, establishing as the starter at left-back. Following this impact, Barcelona appear willing to secure his services permanently, but negotiations with Al Hilal seem to be taking longer than expected. Because of this, Marc Cucurella’s comeback has emerged as a strong option, but a departure in the defensive line is reportedly needed first.

According to Pol Ballús, Mario Cortegana, and Simon Johnson, via The Athletic, Marc Cucurella is pushing to leave Chelsea FC in the summer of 2026. Far from closing the door, the Blues are reportedly open to his departure for a good transfer fee. Because of this, the Blaugranas are in contact with the 27-year-old star, as they consider him a differential option at left-back amid the complications surrounding João Cancelo.

While Marc Cucurella is a great option at left-back, Barcelona supposedly need the departure of a full-back to make room for Marc. Following this, Jules Koundé could be the ideal solution, as he is not coming off his best season and still has a strong market in the Premier League. In addition, the emergence of Eric García and Xavi Espart as right-backs opens the door to the Frenchman’s possible departure, with Liverpool reportedly interested in his transfer.

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Jules Koundé may not be the only option to leave the Blaugranas in the summer of 2026. After losing his starting spot to Cancelo, Alejandro Balde has become a rotation player for Hansi Flick. Because of this, The Athletic reports that they would listen to offers for the 22-year-old defender, as he has two years remaining on his contract and no talks have been established to extend that deal. If neither of them leaves, Cucurella’s comeback would become more complicated.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea.

Barcelona may prioritize a world-class striker over defense

After failing to win the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona appeared determined to sign reinforcements not only in attack but also in the defensive line. Despite this, the emergence of Gerard Martín, together with Ronald Araújo’s refusal to leave, could make them decide not to reinforce the defense, ruling out Alessandro Bastoni. Instead, they seem determined to strengthen the squad with a world-class striker.

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As an absolute priority, the Blaugranas have reportedly decided to pursue a center forward, with Julián Álvarez and João Pedro being the top priorities. Considering that either option would exceed €100 million, they could decide to secure this signing first and then look for reinforcements at other positions. However, the departure of Koundé or Balde would be the lifeline for signing Marc Cucurella, as strengthening the full-back positions may not be a priority.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Joao Cancelo blasts Al Hilal amid Barcelona’s 2025-26 LaLiga celebrations: ‘They didn’t tell me the truth’

Joao Cancelo blasts Al Hilal amid Barcelona’s 2025-26 LaLiga celebrations: ‘They didn’t tell me the truth’

After rediscovering his best form, João Cancelo was crowned champion of the 2025–26 LaLiga as a starter for Barcelona. Amid the celebrations, the Portuguese defender decided to launch strong criticism toward Al Hilal, explaining the reason that led him to leave the club midway through the season.

João Cancelo’s return to Barcelona in doubt as Al-Hilal reportedly refuse another loan

João Cancelo’s return to Barcelona in doubt as Al-Hilal reportedly refuse another loan

Reports suggest Al-Hilal may not loan Joao Cancelo again, which would make a negotiation with Barcelona challenging.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal rocked as Joao Cancelo suffers knee injury for Barcelona just 50 days before 2026 World Cup: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal rocked as Joao Cancelo suffers knee injury for Barcelona just 50 days before 2026 World Cup: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Due to Cancelo's injury occurring 50 days before the 2026 World Cup, and Barcelona's heavy reliance on his recent form under Hansi Flick, the incident has caused worry on both the club and national levels.

Joao Cancelo’s Barcelona future in doubt, eyes Benfica move: ‘I’d be prepared to lower my salary’

Joao Cancelo’s Barcelona future in doubt, eyes Benfica move: ‘I’d be prepared to lower my salary’

Despite his strong performances, João Cancelo’s future at Barcelona remain uncertain, as Al Hilal are not expected to let him leave as a free agent. In response, the Portuguese has decided to open the door to a move to Benfica, making it clear he would be willing to lower his salary.

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