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How to watch Nashville SC vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Rodrigo Dourado of America
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesRodrigo Dourado of America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nashville SC vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Nashville SC vs Club America
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Tuesday, April 7, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of the standout matchups in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals features Liga MX powerhouse Club America squaring off against a surging Nashville SC side. America enter the series battle-tested after grinding through a demanding Round of 16 clash with Philadelphia Union, and Las Aguilas now have their sights firmly set on another deep run.

Standing in their way is a Nashville team in strong form, currently pushing toward the top of the MLS Eastern Conference and riding momentum from a statement win over Inter Miami. With both clubs eyeing a semifinal berth, this matchup has all the ingredients of a must-watch showdown.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Nashville SC vs Club America and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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