Lionel Messi faces double Inter Miami setback as Luis Suarez and German Berterame miss Leagues Cup opener

Lionel Messi is set to launch another Leagues Cup campaign, returning to the tournament that yielded his very first trophy with Inter Miami back in 2023. However, for Wednesday’s opener against Mexican side Atletico de San Luis, the South Florida club will be shorthanded up front, missing key attack partners Luis Suarez and German Berterame.

Inter Miami hosts Atletico de San Luis on Wednesday, August 5, at Nu Stadium for Matchday 1 of the 2026 Leagues Cup group stage, followed by fixtures against CF Monterrey on the 8th and Club Leon on the 12th. However, Suarez is expected to miss the entirety of the tournament, even if the Herons make a run back to the final.

The veteran Uruguayan striker is serving a six-game tournament ban resulting from a postgame altercation in the 2025 Leagues Cup final. Following Miami’s 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders, Suarez clashed with opposing staff and spat on Sounders security chief Gene Ramirez, drawing a severe tournament suspension alongside a three-match MLS ban he already served.

Following Saturday’s match against the Columbus Crew, head coach Guillermo Hoyos lamented the striker’s absence despite his scorching form: “It’s a shame because Luis’s level is very high, and he doesn’t just help us with goals, but with assists and hard work too. Just like with the world’s great players, you are going to miss him—he is irreplaceable and those gaps often can’t be filled.“

Luis Suarez of Inter Miami celebrating with German Berterame and Lionel Messi. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Berterame still recovering from head injury

In Berterame’s case, the forward will also sit out Wednesday’s opener as he remains in the club’s medical protocol following a head injury suffered nearly two weeks ago against CF Montréal. Although he has returned to light training with Inter Miami, he has yet to receive full medical clearance, having already sat out Saturday’s draw against Columbus.

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During Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Hoyos offered an update on the forward’s recovery progress. “Berte is doing well, I would say spectacularly well, and we are waiting out the required days for the medical clearance to be cleared up. Let the days pass, and I believe Berte will soon be back on the pitch, which will bring us great joy, not just as a player, but as a human being,” the Argentine boss added.

Who will replace Suarez and Berterame up front?

The double absence creates a tactical dilemma for Inter Miami, especially with Suarez having notched seven goals over his last four MLS outings. With Berterame out and Tadeo Allende also sidelined, Messi faces a reshuffled supporting cast in the attacking third.

Hoyos is expected to stick with his reliable 4-3-3 formation, which has underpinned Inter Miami’s current seven-match unbeaten streak in MLS play. Lionel Messi will operate in his usual role on the right flank, while Mateo Silvetti is projected to shift centrally into the main target role, with Daniel Pinter slotting in on the left wing to complete Miami’s frontline.

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