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Gianni Infantino’s FIFA future triggers global conflict as UEFA opposition grows while African and Asian nations respond

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
© Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Gianni Infantino is facing the most serious crisis of his decade-long FIFA presidency after a controversial World Cup proposal collapsed and triggered a wave of resistance across world soccer. The fallout has spread far beyond Europe, with federations from several continents now debating what kind of leadership they want before the next FIFA election.

The dispute has opened fresh divisions within the global game, with the national teams, the confederations, and the governing body all weighing their next move. What began as a commercial initiative has quickly become a broader argument about transparency, governance and trust in FIFA’s leadership.

The strongest challenge has come from UEFA, whose members have increasingly distanced themselves from Infantino. In recent days, Wales, Finland, Sweden and Serbia publicly withdrew their support for his re-election campaign, while England’s Football Association has also indicated it no longer backs another term.

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According tothe Swedish Football Association: “The decision is based on recurring shortcomings in governance, transparency and management, which means that trust in Gianni Infantino’s leadership no longer exists.”

The Welsh federation used similarly strong language in explaining its decision. “Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept,” the Football Association of Wales stated.

infantino rodri world cup

Rodri #16 of Spain is presented the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy by Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino

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These moves represent more than symbolic protests. They are the clearest sign yet that Infantino’s previously unchallenged path toward a fourth term is now under genuine threat.

The proposal that changed everything

The turning point came after FIFA unveiled a plan to create a new commercial entity linked to the World Cup and other major competitions. The project aimed to attract private investment and raise billions of dollars that would later be distributed among FIFA’s 211 member associations.

The proposal, known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), was expected to raise up to $4.2 billion through the sale of a minority stake in the new structure. FIFA argued that the money would help develop soccer worldwide, particularly in smaller nations.

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The backlash was immediate. UEFA threatened a boycott of FIFA competitions if the plan proceeded, while other confederations also voiced concern about the lack of consultation.

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Infantino abandons the plan

Under mounting pressure, Infantino announced that the project would not go ahead. “Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions that are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place,” he said. He added: “Our purpose has always been — and will always be — to unite and improve. As a result, this proposal will not proceed.”

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The withdrawal was intended to calm the situation, but it has not stopped the criticism. UEFA welcomed the decision while insisting that confidence in FIFA’s leadership had already been damaged. UEFA said: “This is a victory for the whole game. But it must not be the end of the story. The proposal has gone. The task of rebuilding trust in FIFA has only just begun.”

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Africa and Asia send mixed message

The criticism has placed additional pressure on Infantino ahead of the March 2027 FIFA presidential election in Rabat. While Europe has become the centre of opposition, the response elsewhere has been far less unified. Several African and Asian federations have publicly backed Infantino, including influential countries such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Morocco.

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Their support matters because every FIFA member association has one vote, regardless of the size or strength of its soccer system. Smaller nations that benefit heavily from FIFA development funding can therefore play a decisive role in any election.

The picture in Asia is particularly complex. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) initially criticised the World Cup proposal, yet a number of its member associations later expressed support for Infantino personally, suggesting that opposition to the project does not automatically translate into opposition to his presidency.

Countries including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Kuwait, Egypt, and Morocco have expressed support for the FIFA president. Their statements generally emphasized the importance of dialogue, consultation, and continued financial support for football development.

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