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Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Almeria in 2026 club friendly?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Ronaldo hasn't won any title with Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesRonaldo hasn't won any title with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be missing when Al-Nassr takes on Almeria in a preseason friendly, leaving supporters wondering why the Portuguese superstar has yet to return to action. The fixture carries added intrigue because of Ronaldo’s unique connection to the Spanish club, making his absence even more noticeable ahead of one of the final warm-up matches before the new campaign.

The friendly, scheduled at the Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, Portugal, is expected to provide another important test for both clubs. While Al-Nassr continues preparing under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, Almeria is using the occasion to sharpen its squad ahead of the new Segunda Division season.

Almeria heads into the match after gradually building rhythm during preseason under new manager Xavier Garcia Pimienta. Friendlies against Aguilas, Granada, and Real Betis have helped the Spanish side improve fitness levels while allowing the coaching staff to implement a possession-based style of play.

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Monday’s preparations included another double training session, with recent signing Mikel Vesga fully integrated into the squad. Garcia Pimienta has continued emphasizing collective movement and ball retention as the foundations of his football philosophy.

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On the opposite side, Al-Nassr is also entering the closing stages of its Portuguese training camp. The Saudi champion has produced mixed results so far, losing to Benfica B before defeating Merida and then suffering a 4-2 defeat against Estrela Amadora.

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Why Ronaldo is missing the match

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature against Almeria because he is still enjoying an extended recovery period following Portugal’s participation in the 2026 World Cup.

According to multiple reports, the decision has nothing to do with injury or fitness concerns. Instead, Al-Nassr has granted its captain additional time off before the demanding 2026-27 season begins.

Reports indicate Ronaldo will only return after Al-Nassr completes its preseason camp in Portugal. The Lisbon camp concludes on August 5, after which the squad will travel back to Riyadh before making final preparations for the Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Fateh on August 15. That timeline would leave Ronaldo with roughly one week of full training before the competitive campaign begins.

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Ronaldo still expected to be involved

Although he will not appear on the pitch, Ronaldo is reportedly expected to attend the match from the VIP section. Spanish newspaper Marca reports suggest the Portuguese icon will watch alongside businessman Mohammed Al-Khereiji, one of his closest business partners.

His presence would allow him to support Al-Nassr while also acknowledging another important part of his soccer career away from playing. The visit has also fueled optimism that Ronaldo’s return to team training is drawing closer after several weeks away from the squad.

This preseason friendly carries additional significance because the 41-year-old superstar became a part-owner of Almeria earlier this year. In February 2026, the Portuguese legend reportedly acquired a 25 percent ownership stake in the Spanish club through CR7 Sports Investments, partnering with Almeria owner Mohammed Al-Khereiji.

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