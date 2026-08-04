Neymar leaves fans guessing as Santos star makes major statement about his future after ending Brazil career

Neymar has drawn renewed attention following recent comments about his future after retiring from the Brazilian national team. As speculation continues to grow, the former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Hilal star has offered another glimpse into his mindset without providing the definitive answer many fans were hoping to hear.

The 34-year-old remains under contract with Santos until the end of 2026, but uncertainty continues to surround what will happen after that agreement expires. While his father believes there could still be another chapter ahead, Neymar himself has made it clear that the final decision will belong to him.

Part of the uncertainty surrounding Neymar’s future comes after he officially ended his international career following Brazil‘s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign. Muscular problems limited his involvement during the tournament, restricting him to only two appearances before the Selecao suffered an earlier-than-expected elimination.

That World Cup became the final chapter of his remarkable international career, ending with Neymar as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals. Although the international chapter has closed, his club career remains undecided.

Neymar of Brazil.

Neymar refuses to commit to life after Santos

The biggest talking point from the sixth Neymar Jr. Institute Auction in Sao Paulo came when the Brazilian icon was asked about his club future.

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Neymar admitted he has not decided whether he will continue playing after his Santos contract expires in December, leaving every possible scenario open, including remaining at Santos, joining another club or even retiring from professional soccer. “I don’t know how long I’ll keep playing. I’m not thinking about stopping, nor do I know how long I’ll carry on,” he explained during the charity event.

He also outlined the approach he intends to take over the coming months: “I have a contract with Santos until December. I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I’ll think about it when my contract ends — whether I stay at Santos, leave, move on, stop playing or carry on. I really don’t know what I’m going to do. There’s still a long way to go until December, so let’s take it one step at a time.”

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Focus remains on finishing the season

Rather than rushing into a decision, Neymar emphasized that his attention remains firmly on helping Santos through the remainder of the campaign.

The Brazilian returned to his boyhood club in January 2025 after an injury-plagued spell with Al-Hilal, hoping to rediscover both fitness and confidence. Since then, he has gradually worked his way back into the squad while contributing to the club’s efforts in domestic competitions.

The veteran forward has repeatedly stressed that every match is part of a longer rebuilding process after several difficult years interrupted by injuries. “I’m feeling good physically, more and more so, out on the pitch,” he said.

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