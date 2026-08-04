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Gianni Infantino faces another tournament headache as FIFA’s 2029 Club World Cup plan hits two major obstacles

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy
© Getty ImagesFIFA President Gianni Infantino presents The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy

Gianni Infantino is once again dealing with growing uncertainty surrounding one of FIFA’s flagship competitions, as preparations for the 2029 Club World Cup have become increasingly complicated. While the governing body remains committed to expanding the tournament’s global profile, fresh reports suggest the road ahead has become far more challenging than expected.

The latest concerns come at a time when FIFA is already facing pressure following the fallout from its abandoned proposal to sell a stake in its competitions to private investors. Now, with the next Club World Cup still years away, questions are already emerging about whether the tournament can proceed as originally envisioned.

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup debuted in the United States in 2025, with Chelsea defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final to lift the inaugural trophy under the new format. FIFA hailed the tournament as a major success and viewed it as the foundation for an even bigger global competition moving forward.

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However, plans for the 2029 edition have become increasingly uncertain, despite interest from several countries hoping to stage the event. Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and England have all expressed interest, while Qatar and the United States are widely regarded as the leading candidates.

Two major obstacles stand in FIFA’s way

As discussions continue behind the scenes, two significant issues have emerged that threaten the progress of the 2029 tournament. The first concerns the absence of an agreement between FIFA and Europe’s leading clubs regarding participation in the competition. According to the Daily Express, European soccer remains frustrated by recent disputes with FIFA, and negotiations over the next Club World Cup have yet to produce a breakthrough.

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The second issue is the lack of a confirmed host nation. Although several countries have signaled their willingness to organize the competition, FIFA has not finalized a venue, leaving another major piece of the tournament unresolved.

Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup title.

Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup title.

European clubs consider next move

Relations between FIFA and European soccer have continued to deteriorate following the collapse of Infantino’s private investment proposal. According to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, senior UEFA officials and representatives from the European Club Association (ECA) recently met in Salzburg to discuss the growing dispute.

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Among the options reportedly being examined is a possible boycott of the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, although reports also stress that no formal decision has been taken. European clubs are said to be evaluating every available option as frustration grows over FIFA’s recent governance decisions.

Some reports even suggest discussions have taken place regarding the possibility of creating an alternative international club competition outside FIFA’s control, although those conversations remain in the early stages.

Financial dispute deepens the rift

The political disagreements have been accompanied by growing financial concerns. Several clubs have reportedly complained that solidarity payments linked to the 2025 Club World Cup have still not been distributed, damaging confidence in FIFA’s commitments. The Athletic reports that approximately $250 million earmarked for clubs that did not participate in the tournament remains unpaid.

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infantino club world cup

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino

FIFA had promised solidarity payments to leagues and clubs around the world after the tournament generated substantial commercial revenue, but months later many organizations are still waiting. The situation has become another source of tension between FIFA and Europe’s clubs, adding to broader concerns about transparency and financial management.

FIFA is also facing questions in the United States following reports concerning financial commitments made during the 2026 World Cup cycle. The Athletic adds that executives representing several host cities claim they were verbally assured that each city would receive a $1 million contribution, similar to payments announced during the 2025 Club World Cup. The report states that the promised funds have yet to arrive.

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“The four executives said this promise was made verbally by members of FIFA’s senior management, and reiterated to cities in meetings, but it has not been paid,” The Athletic reported.

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