Barcelona reportedly pursue Bundesliga star in free-agent race with Premier League club

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona smiles during warm up.
© George Wood/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona smiles during warm up.

Although Barcelona have managed to remain quite competitive this season, they are already looking to reinforce the roster for the next season. Because of this, they have been linked to names such as Julián Álvarez, Dusan Vlahovic and Alessandro Bastoni. Nevertheless, the Blaugranas have reportedly shifted their attention to a Bundesliga star as a free agent, competing with a top Premier League team for his move.

According to Sky Sports’ Patrick Berger via X, formerly Twitter, Barcelona are closely monitoring Julian Brandt’s arrival, who will leave Borussia Dortmund as a free agent. After scoring 10 goals and providing 3 assists, the German stands out as one of the best players of the team. Nevertheless, they would not have an easy path to secure his arrival, as Arsenal are also attentive to his situation, although neither club has made a formal offer yet.

While the Blaugranas have Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo, Brandt could give many alternatives to the attack. With the German, both Spaniards could have more protagonism on the left wing, replacing Raphinha. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old star would not arrive as a starter, something he could fight for with the Gunners, competing against Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left wing, a role he fulfills at Borussia Dortmund.

Julian’s potential arrival at Barcelona might jeopardize Marcus Rashford’s continuity with the team. With Brandt, Olmo, and Fermin as options for the left wing, the Englishman might find himself sidelined. As a result, the 28-year-old winger could consider returning to Manchester United, which could alter the plans of coach Hansi Flick, who supposedly wants to keep Rashford despite his €30 million price tag.

Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match.

Report: Hansi Flick emerges as a key asset to sign a Premier League defender

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Barcelona have maintained serious defensive problems after the departure of Iñigo Martinez. Because of this, they had supposedly targeted several stars such as Alessandro Bastoni. Nevertheless, the Blaugranas have decided to change their approach, pursuing instead a more experienced Premier League profile as a free agent. For his arrival, Hansi Flick emerges as a key factor.

Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona may lose a key target as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly nears a huge decision on his future

see also

Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona may lose a key target as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly nears a huge decision on his future

According to Ekrem Konur, the Blaugranas have decided to pursue the arrival of Marcos Senesi, as he has already informed AFC Bournemouth that he will leave as a free agent at the end of the season. While the Argentine holds several offers, he prioritizes his arrival at the Spanish side, as he is very attracted to Flick’s project. For that reason, the German plays a crucial role in attracting him to the team.

Barcelona supposedly add a Serie A defender to the list

Faced with the need to reinforce their defensive line, Barcelona are not limiting themselves to Senesi as their only target. According to Carlos Monfort in Diario Sport, Evan Ndicka of AS Roma emerges as a strong possibility, with a potential transfer fee of around €30 million. At just 26 years old, the Ivorian offers extensive experience while still having plenty of growth potential. Nonetheless, the Blaugranas have yet to settle on their primary target.

