Cristiano Ronaldo could lose vital teammate: Marcelo Brozovic may head toward Al-Nassr exit as contract talks hit major obstacle over one key issue

Cristiano Ronaldo may soon face a significant change at Al-Nassr despite the club’s recent Saudi Pro League triumph. While celebrations continue following a successful campaign, uncertainty has emerged around the future of one of the team’s most experienced midfield figures, Marcelo Brozovic, whose contract situation has become one of the biggest talking points heading into the summer.

With Al-Nassr preparing for another season of domestic and continental ambitions, attention is gradually shifting from the title celebrations to squad planning. Several foreign players face important decisions regarding their futures, and one case in particular could have a major impact on the club’s plans moving forward.

According to information reported by former Al-Nassr legal department manager Saad Al-Subaie, discussions between the club and Brozovic have reached a difficult stage. It has thus created uncertainty over whether the Croatian midfielder will remain in Riyadh.

The squad remains filled with high-profile international talent. Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Joao Felix are all under contract until 2027, while players such as Kingsley Coman, Bento, and Wesley are tied to longer-term agreements. However, not every situation appears straightforward.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al-Nassr FC during line up prior to the Saudi Pro League match.

Several contracts require immediate attention, and Brozovic has emerged as one of the most important unresolved cases within the squad. The Croatian international has become a crucial figure since arriving from Inter, providing balance, experience, and leadership in midfield. His ability to control matches has often allowed the team’s attacking stars greater freedom in the final third.

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Why Brozovic’s future has suddenly become uncertain

Recent reports indicate that conversations regarding a new agreement have already taken place between the player and club representatives. According to Saad Al-Subaie, Al-Nassr officials held talks with Brozovic before the decisive league match against Damac.

Initially, there appeared to be optimism that a renewal could be reached. Both parties reportedly expressed a willingness to continue working together following the title-winning season. Yet as negotiations progressed, a key disagreement emerged that has complicated the situation considerably.

The major obstacle centers on contract length. Brozovic reportedly wants to remain at Al-Nassr for two additional seasons, while the club’s sporting management is only prepared to offer a one-year extension without additional financial incentives.

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The reasoning from Al-Nassr’s perspective is largely connected to long-term financial planning. Club officials are said to be cautious about making major commitments to older players and want to avoid creating expensive obligations in future seasons.

Brozovic standing firm on his position

The midfielder appears unwilling to compromise at this stage. The report states that Brozovic has rejected the club’s proposal and continues to insist on a two-year contract. As a result, the possibility of an exit has increased significantly, despite both sides initially expressing interest in continuing their partnership.

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For Al-Nassr, the situation creates a delicate balancing act. The club values Brozovic’s contribution and experience, particularly after a championship-winning season, but it also wants to maintain a sustainable squad structure for the years ahead. The Croatian’s stance demonstrates his desire for long-term security after helping guide the club to one of its most important achievements in recent history.

Why losing Brozovic would matter to Ronaldo and Al-Nassr

While much of the attention surrounding Al-Nassr naturally focuses on Ronaldo, the team’s success has been built on far more than goals alone. The 33-year-old midfielder has served as one of the key links between defense and attack.

Marcelo Brozovic (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr greet each other

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His passing range, tactical awareness, and ability to dictate tempo have frequently allowed Ronaldo and the club’s attacking stars to operate in dangerous positions. A departure would leave a significant void in midfield and potentially force Al-Nassr into the transfer market for a replacement with similar qualities.

Finding a player capable of replicating Brozovic’s experience and understanding of high-pressure matches would not be an easy task. The Croatian has performed at the highest levels of European soccer and brought that pedigree with him to Saudi Arabia. For Ronaldo, losing a trusted teammate could also represent a setback as the club seeks to defend its league crown and pursue further success in continental competition.