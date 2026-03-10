Rodrygo issues bold five-word warning after ACL surgery ends 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes with Brazil

The season has taken a dramatic and painful turn for Rodrygo, one of the most dynamic attacking players at Real Madrid. The Brazilian forward recently underwent major knee surgery after suffering a serious injury during a league match, a setback that will keep him away from soccer for many months.

In the immediate aftermath of the operation, Rodrygo addressed supporters with an emotional statement that quickly circulated across social media. The message carried a powerful tone, one that hinted at determination, resilience, and the start of a new chapter in his career. For Madrid and the Brazil national team, however, the timing could hardly be worse. The injury not only ends the player’s current season but also eliminates any possibility of him representing his nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rodrygo’s injury occurred during a La Liga clash against Getafe. The Brazilian had only just entered the match as a substitute when the incident happened. Shortly after stepping onto the pitch, he felt severe discomfort in his knee. Despite the pain, the 25-year-old managed to continue playing for part of the match. However, medical tests conducted afterward confirmed the worst fears. The player had suffered a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) along with damage to the lateral meniscus in his right knee.

Real Madrid soon confirmed the diagnosis in an official statement. The club announced: “Our player Rodrygo has successfully undergone surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus tears in his right knee.” According to the club’s medical update, the surgery was successful, and the player will begin his rehabilitation process in the coming days.

Long road to recovery

Although the surgery went smoothly, the recovery timeline is expected to be lengthy. Injuries involving the ACL and meniscus typically require extended rehabilitation, and early estimates suggest Rodrygo could be sidelined for around ten months. This means the forward will miss the remainder of the current season and likely most of the 2026 calendar year. A return to competitive soccer may not arrive until early 2027.

Before the injury, Rodrygo had played 27 matches this season, contributing three goals and four assists. While those numbers may not fully reflect his influence, the Brazilian remained an important attacking option thanks to his pace, creativity, and ability to produce decisive moments.

The setback also comes after a turbulent period in his career. The Brazil international had faced uncertainty regarding his role in the squad earlier in the year, but had been working hard to re-establish himself in the team.

What did Rodygo say?

After the successful operation, Rodrygo took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with fans and teammates. In his post, the Brazilian wrote: “Thank God everything went well in surgery! A new chapter starts today.”

It was within this message that the player delivered the powerful statement that quickly grabbed headlines. “A new Rodrygo is born… I’m ready to go through this whole process and experience God’s blessings in my life. Truly grateful for every message of love.” Those words reflected the player’s determination to return stronger despite one of the most difficult moments of his career.