‘No one should doubt it’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2030 World Cup hopes boosted by Portugal coach Martinez

Just days before beginning his participation in his sixth World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo became a topic of discussion for Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez, who did not rule out the possibility of having the forward available for the 2030 FIFA tournament.

During an interview with El Larguero, Martinez was asked whether Ronaldo could still be fit enough to play in the 2030 World Cup, despite being 45 years old by then. “No one should doubt it. At least he has earned that,” the coach responded.

That answer came during a moment in the interview when Martinez was speaking about his admiration for Cristiano’s longevity, as he remains a globally relevant player at 41 years old at both the club and international levels.

“I think Cristiano Ronaldo does not play to win a specific title, collective or individual. It is the hunger he has. No matter what he wins, the next day he has the same hunger to improve,” the Portugal coach said. “Having that objective allows you to have longevity.”

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal in 2003.

Martinez later acknowledged that multiple factors come together in CR7’s case to make his level of performance possible. “Of course there is a genetic aspect, that is clear. There is also the work he does and everything he does to help his body. But it is more of a psychological aspect,” Roberto explained. “I have worked with many players who, after winning the Champions League or the Ballon d’Or, lose their hunger.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup: When could Argentina and Portugal meet?

The oldest players in World Cup history

In the hypothetical scenario that Cristiano Ronaldo extends his career long enough to compete in the 2030 World Cup, which will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, he would have a real chance to become the oldest player ever to appear in the FIFA tournament.

The record is currently held by Essam El-Hadary, who played for Egypt at Russia 2018 at 45 years and 161 days old. By the summer of 2030, Ronaldo will be around 45 years and 130 days old, meaning a deep Portugal run could allow the forward to claim the all-time record.

The list of the oldest players ever to appear in a World Cup includes, behind Essam El-Hadary, Colombia’s Faryd Mondragon (43 years and 3 days), Cameroon’s Roger Milla (42 years and 39 days), and Northern Ireland’s Pat Jennings (41 years old). This year, Ronaldo will move into fourth place on the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martinez praises Ronaldo’s current form

In the same interview, Roberto Martinez explained that Cristiano Ronaldo’s call-up for the 2026 World Cup is not a tribute to his career, but rather a deserved reward for his current performances with Al Nassr.

“We are talking about a soccer icon. He is our captain, but he has the same demands as everyone else, who always have to perform at the highest level,” the Portugal coach began. “He has scored 25 goals in his last 30 matches. One thing is the opinion of Ronaldo as an icon, another thing is his day-to-day reality. For us, he is very important, essential.”