Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly working to extend Iñigo Martinez’s contract

Cristiano Ronaldo officially shattered his silverware drought with Al Nassr this season, leading the Riyadh-based giants to a Saudi Pro League championship. With the domestic crown secured, club hierarchy is already executing its blueprint to fortify the squad for a title defense, prioritizing a contract extension for Spanish central defender Iñigo Martinez.

According to a report from Saudi media outlet Okaz, the Al Nassr board is working to trigger an option in Martinez’s contract. Activating the clause will extend the defender’s stay at the club through the summer of 2027.

The former Barcelona center-back arrived at the start of the season on a free transfer and became a starter in Al Nassr’s backline. The Spaniard made 43 appearances across all competitions over the course of the campaign, scoring four goals and receiving eight yellow cards.

Martinez’s defensive importance to the squad is heavily underscored by his immense workload; out of his 43 appearances, he featured in the starting lineup 42 times, logging a staggering 3,717 minutes of competitive action on the pitch.

Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Ronaldo faces potential roster changes

While club officials are moving quickly to lockdown Martinez’s long-term future, Cristiano Ronaldo could simultaneously see some teammates depart the club ahead of the new campaign.

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The Portuguese forward might have to navigate the upcoming SPL season without midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. According to reporting from former Al Nassr legal department manager Saad Al-Subaie, discussions between the club and Brozovic have reached a difficult stage, and the Croatian international could leave Riyadh this summer.

Another player potentially heading toward the exit is goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi. Saudi insider Khalid Al-Rashid reports that the shot-stopper wants more playing time and will seek a transfer if the club cannot fulfill his request.

After starting the season as the choice goalkeeper, Al-Aqidi lost his spot to Bento. This left Al-Aqidi with just 12 appearances on the season, compared to the 34 matches played by the Brazilian goalkeeper. During his time on the pitch, the Saudi keeper conceded 12 goals and registered three clean sheets. Meanwhile, Bento conceded 24 goals over his 34 appearances and kept 19 clean sheets.

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