Lionel Messi dream snub sparks Denis Bouanga outburst: Son Heung-min’s teammate fires back at LAFC with explosive 11-word message

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Denis Bouanga (L) #99 of the Los Angeles Football Club and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Matthew Stockman & Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesDenis Bouanga (L) #99 of the Los Angeles Football Club and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.

The transfer window often creates stories that live far beyond official announcements, and this one has done exactly that. With Son Heung-minDenis Bouanga, and Lionel Messi all orbiting the same Major League Soccer narrative, a rejected move has sparked intrigue rather than closure. What should have been a straightforward “no” from a selling club has instead turned into a talking point across the league, especially after one cryptic message surfaced online.

At the center of it all is a missed opportunity to unite two of MLS’s most devastating attackers under one roof. And while the deal never happened, the emotional fallout may prove just as revealing as the negotiations themselves.

During the winter window, Inter Miami explored the possibility of adding another elite forward to its star-studded project. According to The Athletic, the club tabled an ambitious offer worth around $13 million for one of the league’s most productive attackers. The response from Los Angeles FC was immediate and decisive: the bid was rejected outright. The club made it clear the player was not for sale and had no intention of strengthening a direct MLS rival.

This decision was not purely financial. Bouanga remains under contract through 2027, with an additional club option for 2028, and various reports suggest he is even open to extending his stay. For the California side, protecting their attacking cornerstone was a statement of intent as much as a sporting decision.

Denis Bouanga

LAFC’s Denis Bouanga.

Bouanga’s MLS rise and star status

Since arriving from Saint-Etienne in 2022 for a modest fee, Bouanga has transformed himself into one of MLS’ defining figures. His output over the past three seasons places him firmly among the league’s elite. He has even scored at least 20 regular-season goals in each of the last three campaigns.

In the most recent season alone, he delivered 32 goals and 11 assists across 46 matches, going head-to-head with Messi in the Golden Boot race. His performances helped his club lift three major trophies, while his individual accolades include MLS Best XI selections and a top-three finish in MVP voting. Financially, he has also risen into MLS’ upper tier, earning $3.7 million in guaranteed compensation in 2025 — still a relative bargain given his influence.

One reason the Los Angeles FC were unwilling to negotiate lies in Bouanga’s on-field chemistry, particularly with Son Heung-min. Since the Korean star’s arrival, the duo formed one of the most feared attacking partnerships in the league.

Bouanga’s direct running and finishing complemented Son’s movement and creativity, stretching defenses and creating space that few MLS teams could consistently contain. Breaking up that partnership was never going to be an easy sell — especially to a rival chasing another title. The club reportedly views its winger as untouchable, both tactically and symbolically.

The message that changed the tone

The story might have ended there — until the 31-year-old Gabon international reposted a short message on social media. Only then did the situation take on a more emotional dimension. The cryptic line read: “You’re inches from your dream, and the club shuts it down.”

Those 11 words immediately fueled speculation. While no explicit reference was made to Inter Miami or Messi, the timing was impossible to ignore. Fans and analysts alike interpreted it as a reflection on how close Bouanga may have been to sharing a pitch with the world’s most famous player — only for the move to be blocked at club level.

