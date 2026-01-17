Trending topics:
Comments

How to watch Real Madrid vs Levante in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

By Leonardo Herrera

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Levante on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Madrid vs Levante
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT • Saturday, January 17, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid return to La Liga action with the spotlight burning brighter than ever, as recent setbacks have raised serious questions around Kylian Mbappe’s squad. A humbling Spanish Super Cup final defeat to archrival Barcelona was quickly compounded by an early Copa del Rey exit against second-tier Albacete, leaving Los Blancos searching for stability and momentum.

Their next test comes against relegation-threatened Levante, a side sitting near the bottom of the table with just 14 points and plenty of motivation to capitalize on any lingering uncertainty from the giants. With pressure mounting and points at a premium, this matchup has all the ingredients for drama—make sure you’re locked in and don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Levante and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
