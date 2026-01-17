How to watch Real Madrid vs Levante in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Levante on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real Madrid vs Levante WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT • Saturday, January 17, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid return to La Liga action with the spotlight burning brighter than ever, as recent setbacks have raised serious questions around Kylian Mbappe’s squad. A humbling Spanish Super Cup final defeat to archrival Barcelona was quickly compounded by an early Copa del Rey exit against second-tier Albacete, leaving Los Blancos searching for stability and momentum.

Their next test comes against relegation-threatened Levante, a side sitting near the bottom of the table with just 14 points and plenty of motivation to capitalize on any lingering uncertainty from the giants. With pressure mounting and points at a premium, this matchup has all the ingredients for drama—make sure you’re locked in and don’t miss a minute of the action.

With ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Levante and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

