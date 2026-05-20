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Arsenal’s Max Dowman surpasses Manchester City star Phil Foden as youngest Premier League winner in history

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Max Dowman of Arsenal and Phil Foden of Manchester City.
© Alex Pantling/Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesMax Dowman of Arsenal and Phil Foden of Manchester City.

As Manchester City FC drew against AFC Bournemouth, Arsenal FC managed to break their 22-year drought, winning the 2025-26 Premier League title. With this, Mikel Arteta secured his place in the history of the Gunners, leading one of the most promising sporting projects in the world. Alongside this achievement, Max Dowman managed to become the youngest player to win the English league, surpassing Phil Foden of Manchester City.

According to Guinness World Records via X, Max Dowman has become the youngest player ever to win the Premier League, achieving the feat at just 16 years and 239 days old. In doing so, Arsenal’s wonderkid surpassed Phil Foden, who previously held the record after winning the 2017-18 Premier League with Manchester City FC at 17 years and 350 days old.

While Dowman is not yet a regular starter under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, he still managed to make five appearances during the campaign, recording one goal and one assist. Having a bright future ahead, Max is expected to remain in the Gunners for the 2026-27 season. Nonetheless, head coach Mikel Arteta has decided to include him step by step in the team, looking for him to adapt to the highest level of competitiveness.

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After scoring a goal vs. Everton, Arteta decided to praise Max Dowman’s talent: “It is not only the goal that he scored, [Dowman] changed the game. Every time he got the ball, he makes things happen and we are more of a threat. To do that at that age, in this context, with the pressure, the expectations to win the game – it’s just not normal… When you have such a talent then I’m sure good things are going to happen,” he said, as reported by BBC.

Max Dowman of Arsenal runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Max Dowman of Arsenal runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Max Dowman is shaping up to be a generational talent at Arsenal

Since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have built an extremely promising sporting project. Not only do they possess elite talents such as Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, but they have also continued to place major trust in academy players. In this context, Max Dowman has fully taken advantage of his opportunities, showcasing exceptional talent. At just 16 years old, he already appears capable of becoming a generational talent for Arsenal.

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Arteta breaks Guardiola’s mark and trails only Mourinho in Premier League coaching record after Arsenal title win

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Max Dowman could receive a much bigger role at Arsenal. Unlike the situation surrounding Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Arteta reportedly plans to keep the 16-year-old talent fully integrated within the senior squad, allowing him to continue adapting to the team’s dynamics. In addition, legend Rio Ferdinand have already publicly praised Dowman, further suggesting that his long-term continuity with the Gunners is viewed as almost certain.

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