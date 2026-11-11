Pep Guardiola’s USMNT dream job could come with problem he never faced at Manchester City as Mauricio Pochettino nears Manchester United move

Pep Guardiola could be heading towards an unexpected return to management, with the United States Soccer Federation reportedly considering him as its leading candidate should Mauricio Pochettino leave the USMNT for Manchester United. The possibility has generated excitement around the American national team, but convincing the former Manchester City manager to take the job could be only the beginning of a much bigger challenge.

Pochettino has emerged as Manchester United’s preferred candidate to replace Michael Carrick, whose team has struggled badly during the current campaign. Reports suggest that discussions surrounding a potential move have gathered pace, although neither Pochettino’s departure nor an agreement with United has been officially confirmed.

The Argentine signed a four-year contract extension with the USMNT in August, committing himself to the project through the 2030 World Cup. Nevertheless, the prospect of returning to the Premier League appears to have created uncertainty over his future, with The Athletic reporting that United has identified him as their chosen candidate if they decide to make a managerial change.

Pochettino was still overseeing the American team’s preparations for its upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches against Haiti. With the United States’ next competitive fixtures scheduled for March, the federation would have some time to identify a replacement if the former Tottenham and Chelsea manager leaves.

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Guardiola emerges as the federation’s leading target

According to The Athletic, Guardiola would be a top target for U.S. Soccer if Pochettino departs. The former Manchester City boss has reportedly been discussed at several levels of the federation’s recruitment process, with officials prepared to explore the possibility of bringing him into international management for the first time.

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The interest is not new, either. U.S. Soccer previously contacted Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp during its 2024 search before eventually appointing Pochettino, while former federation president Sunil Gulati has reportedly discussed the possibility of Guardiola coaching the national team in the past.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Guardiola has also spoken positively about the potential of American soccer. In 2024, he explained: “The USA is fascinating to try to build a project for many years and being able to get the national team to the next step. The potential with the USA is there for the amount of people and sports and so on.”

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The problem Guardiola would face with the USMNT

Despite his enthusiasm for the American project, Guardiola would face a significant tactical challenge that he rarely encountered during his decade at Manchester City: the limited time available to work with international players. At club level, he could spend weeks developing his system, repeating instructions and refining details on the training pitch, whereas national-team managers have only brief periods with their squads between international fixtures.

Guardiola is renowned for his meticulous approach and attention to detail, but attempting to transfer his usual methods directly to international soccer could prove difficult. As Bleacher Report’s assessment of a potential appointment pointed out, players could become overwhelmed by the volume of information and tactical instructions if the manager tried to replicate his club routines.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, appears dejected

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His success at Manchester City was also supported by an organization built around his footballing philosophy. The club had already established important connections with his Barcelona background through executives Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, helping create an environment in which Guardiola could implement his ideas over several seasons.

The USMNT would have to provide a different kind of support, particularly when preparing for major tournaments with limited training opportunities. His reputation alone would not guarantee that the American team could immediately reproduce the tactical standards he established at club level.

Another factor could could complicate the pursuit

There is another obstacle for U.S. Soccer: Guardiola’s uncertain plans after leaving Manchester City. The Catalan coach has repeatedly indicated that he wanted to step away from soccer management and spend time focusing on himself and his family. In July 2025, he told GQ that he intended to stop working after his City spell, explaining: “I don’t know how long I’ll stop, a year, two years, three years, five, ten, fifteen, I don’t know.”

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The Spaniard also turned down the opportunity to take charge of Italy earlier in 2026. Italian soccer federation president Giovanni Malago explained his decision to La Repubblica: “Pep was honest. He took a sabbatical, partly for family reasons, but if he’d done anything, he would have done it with us.”

U.S. Soccer could therefore face a difficult recruitment process even if the opportunity becomes available. The 55-year-old boss remains an attractive candidate, but the federation would need to convince him that the USMNT project is worth ending his break for while also adapting his demanding philosophy to the realities of international management.

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