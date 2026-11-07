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How to watch Nottingham vs Manchester City match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© AlamyErling Haaland of Manchester City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nottingham vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Nottingham vs Manchester City
WHAT Premier League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Nottingham host Manchester City on Saturday, November 7 in the Premier League having lost their last two games. They fell 0-2 at home to Brentford on October 31 and went down 0-1 to Arsenal on October 18, sandwiching a 1-1 draw with Ipswich on October 23. That run leaves them without a win in their last three outings, and they will need a big improvement in form to trouble the visitors this weekend.
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Manchester City arrive off the back of a 3-2 win over Leipzig on November 4, a result that snapped a difficult stretch. Before that they lost 0-1 to Brighton on October 31 and drew 2-2 with Brighton four days earlier. The win in midweek offers City some momentum heading into this trip, even after two winless matches against the same opponent in their previous two outings.

Nottingham vs Manchester City: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Manchester City vs. Nottingham 2-2 March 4, 2026 Premier League
Nottingham vs. Manchester City 1-2 December 27, 2025 Premier League
Nottingham vs. Manchester City 0-2 April 27, 2025 FA Cup
Nottingham vs. Manchester City 1-0 March 8, 2025 Premier League
Manchester City vs. Nottingham 3-0 December 4, 2024 Premier League
Nottingham vs. Manchester City 0-2 April 28, 2024 Premier League
Manchester City vs. Nottingham 2-0 September 23, 2023 Premier League
Nottingham vs. Manchester City 1-1 February 18, 2023 Premier League
Manchester City vs. Nottingham 6-0 August 31, 2022 Premier League
Manchester City vs. Nottingham 0-3 January 3, 2009 FA Cup

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts
1 Arsenal 9 +9 24
2 Manchester City 9 +10 21
3 Brighton 9 +17 19
4 Chelsea 9 +4 16
5 Everton 10 +2 16
6 Liverpool 9 +2 15
7 Brentford 9 +7 14
8 Bournemouth 9 +1 12
9 Tottenham 9 +0 12
10 Aston Villa 9 -3 12
11 Hull 9 +1 11
12 Leeds 9 +1 11
13 Newcastle 9 -3 11
14 Ipswich Town 9 -4 11
15 Fulham 9 -2 9
16 Coventry 10 -9 9
17 Manchester United 9 -5 7
18 Crystal Palace 9 -12 7
19 Nottingham 9 -6 6
20 Sunderland 9 -10 5
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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Everton vs. Coventry Friday, November 6, 2026 3:00 PM
Leeds vs. Tottenham Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:30 AM
Fulham vs. Newcastle Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM
Arsenal vs. Hull Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM
Nottingham vs. Manchester City Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:30 PM
Sunderland vs. Chelsea Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Brighton vs. Brentford Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Nottingham vs Manchester City and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Nottingham will face Manchester City on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
  • Fubo, NBC will carry the Nottingham vs Manchester City game in the United States.
  • Manchester City lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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