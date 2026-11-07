Nottingham vs Manchester City: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Nottingham host Manchester City in a Premier League clash between a team scrapping for form and a side that cannot find consistency away from home either.

Nottingham have struggled through their last three outings, losing 0-2 to Brentford on October 31 and falling 0-1 to Arsenal on October 18, with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town sandwiched in between. They have not won in that stretch and sit without a victory to build on heading into this fixture. A result here would matter greatly for a side trying to stop the slide.

Manchester City arrive in similarly shaky shape, having lost 0-1 to Albion on October 31 after a 1-2 defeat to Aston Villa on October 24, though they did beat Ipswich Town 3-2 back on October 17. Two defeats in their last two games have piled pressure on Enzo Maresca’s side. This trip to the City Ground is a chance to arrest that run before it becomes a deeper crisis.

Nottingham projected lineup

Oliver Glasner sets Nottingham up in a 3-4-2-1 shape, with Matz Sels behind a back three of Jair Cunha, Nikola Milenković and Murillo. Neco Williams and Daniel Muñoz provide width as wing-backs, flanking Xaver Schlager in central midfield, while Morgan Gibbs-White and James McAtee operate just behind lone striker Liam Delap and Dan Ndoye drops into that attacking midfield band. The absences of Nicolás Domínguez, Igor Jesus and Nicolò Savona, all out, leave Glasner with fewer options in midfield and up front, putting more responsibility on Delap and Gibbs-White to produce going forward.

Nottingham projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Matz Sels, Jair Cunha, Nikola Milenković, Murillo, Morgan Gibbs-White, Daniel Muñoz, James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, Dan Ndoye, Neco Williams, Liam Delap. Coach: Oliver Glasner.

Manchester City projected lineup

Enzo Maresca lines Manchester City up in a 4-2-3-1, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back four of Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol. Enzo Fernández and Ayyoub Bouaddi sit as the double pivot, shielding a front four of Elliot Anderson, Iliman Ndiaye and Jérémy Doku behind Erling Haaland. With no absences listed, Maresca can pick from a full squad, and the pace of Doku and Ndiaye alongside Haaland’s finishing gives City’s attack its usual threat regardless of recent results.

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Manchester City projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernández, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Iliman Ndiaye, Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku. Coach: Enzo Maresca.