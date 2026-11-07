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How to watch Mainz vs Bayern Munich match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Bundesliga

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Harry Kane of Bayern Munich
© AlamyHarry Kane of Bayern Munich
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mainz vs Bayern Munich on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mainz vs Bayern Munich
WHAT Bundesliga
WHEN 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fandango
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mainz come into this match in poor form, having lost three straight. They fell 1-4 to Elversberg on October 30, were beaten 0-2 by Bochum on October 27, and lost 2-3 to Bremen on October 24. That stretch has left them without a win in their last three outings, and they will need a big improvement to trouble Bayern Munich on Saturday.
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Bayern Munich arrive in much stronger shape. They beat Atlético 2-0 on November 3, drew 2-2 with Dortmund on October 31, and thrashed Magdeburg 6-1 on October 28. With wins in two of their last three and goals flowing freely, Bayern Munich head into this fixture with plenty of momentum behind them.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich 3-4 April 25, 2026 Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 2-2 December 14, 2025 Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 3-0 April 26, 2025 Bundesliga
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich 2-1 December 14, 2024 Bundesliga
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich 0-4 October 30, 2024 DFB Pokal
Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 8-1 March 9, 2024 Bundesliga
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich 1-3 October 21, 2023 Bundesliga
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich 3-1 April 22, 2023 Bundesliga
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich 0-4 February 1, 2023 DFB Pokal
Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 6-2 October 29, 2022 Bundesliga

2026-27 Bundesliga standings before Matchday 9

# Team P GD Pts
1 Bayern Munich 8 +19 18
2 Dortmund 8 +8 18
3 Freiburg 8 +8 16
4 RB Leipzig 8 +11 15
5 BRE 8 +3 15
6 Leverkusen 8 +2 13
7 Elversberg 8 +0 13
8 HSV 9 -10 12
9 FRA 8 -5 11
10 Mainz 8 +0 10
11 Augsburg 8 +3 9
12 Stuttgart 8 -1 9
13 HOFF 8 -2 9
14 Köln 8 -3 9
15 SC 07 8 -3 9
16 Union Berlin 8 -12 7
17 Schalke 8 -5 6
18 M’gladbach 9 -13 4
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All upcoming 2026-27 Bundesliga games

Game Day Time (ET)
HSV vs. M’gladbach Friday, November 6, 2026 2:30 PM
SC 07 vs. FRA Saturday, November 7, 2026 9:30 AM
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich Saturday, November 7, 2026 9:30 AM
RB Leipzig vs. Augsburg Saturday, November 7, 2026 9:30 AM
Dortmund vs. Elversberg Saturday, November 7, 2026 9:30 AM
Stuttgart vs. BRE Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:30 PM
Köln vs. Leverkusen Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:30 AM
Freiburg vs. Union Berlin Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:30 AM
HOFF vs. Schalke Sunday, November 8, 2026 1:30 PM

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Mainz will face Bayern Munich on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026-27 Bundesliga.
  • Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Mainz vs Bayern Munich game in the United States.
  • Bayern Munich lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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