How to watch Mainz vs Bayern Munich match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Bundesliga

Mainz come into this match in poor form, having lost three straight. They fell 1-4 to Elversberg on October 30, were beaten 0-2 by Bochum on October 27, and lost 2-3 to Bremen on October 24. That stretch has left them without a win in their last three outings, and they will need a big improvement to trouble Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Bayern Munich arrive in much stronger shape. They beat Atlético 2-0 on November 3, drew 2-2 with Dortmund on October 31, and thrashed Magdeburg 6-1 on October 28. With wins in two of their last three and goals flowing freely, Bayern Munich head into this fixture with plenty of momentum behind them.
Mainz vs Bayern Munich: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
3-4
April 25, 2026
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs. Mainz
2-2
December 14, 2025
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs. Mainz
3-0
April 26, 2025
Bundesliga
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
2-1
December 14, 2024
Bundesliga
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
0-4
October 30, 2024
DFB Pokal
Bayern Munich vs. Mainz
8-1
March 9, 2024
Bundesliga
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
1-3
October 21, 2023
Bundesliga
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
3-1
April 22, 2023
Bundesliga
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
0-4
February 1, 2023
DFB Pokal
Bayern Munich vs. Mainz
6-2
October 29, 2022
Bundesliga
2026-27 Bundesliga standings before Matchday 9
#
Team
P
GD
Pts
1
Bayern Munich
8
+19
18
2
Dortmund
8
+8
18
3
Freiburg
8
+8
16
4
RB Leipzig
8
+11
15
5
BRE
8
+3
15
6
Leverkusen
8
+2
13
7
Elversberg
8
+0
13
8
HSV
9
-10
12
9
FRA
8
-5
11
10
Mainz
8
+0
10
11
Augsburg
8
+3
9
12
Stuttgart
8
-1
9
13
HOFF
8
-2
9
14
Köln
8
-3
9
15
SC 07
8
-3
9
16
Union Berlin
8
-12
7
17
Schalke
8
-5
6
18
M’gladbach
9
-13
4
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All upcoming 2026-27 Bundesliga games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
HSV vs. M’gladbach
Friday, November 6, 2026
2:30 PM
SC 07 vs. FRA
Saturday, November 7, 2026
9:30 AM
Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
Saturday, November 7, 2026
9:30 AM
RB Leipzig vs. Augsburg
Saturday, November 7, 2026
9:30 AM
Dortmund vs. Elversberg
Saturday, November 7, 2026
9:30 AM
Stuttgart vs. BRE
Saturday, November 7, 2026
12:30 PM
Köln vs. Leverkusen
Sunday, November 8, 2026
9:30 AM
Freiburg vs. Union Berlin
Sunday, November 8, 2026
11:30 AM
HOFF vs. Schalke
Sunday, November 8, 2026
1:30 PM
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
Mainz will face Bayern Munich on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026-27 Bundesliga.
Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Mainz vs Bayern Munich game in the United States.
Bayern Munich lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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