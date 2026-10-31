Why is Manuel Neuer not playing for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in 2026-27 Bundesliga?

Manuel Neuer is not playing for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga Klassiker, a big absence for a match in which both clubs enter level on points at the top of the table. The veteran captain is out with a persistent foot problem that has kept him away from the team on and off for weeks.

The news was confirmed by assistant coach Aaron Danks, who is standing in for Vincent Kompany, at the pre-match press conference. “It’s coming a bit too early for Manuel Neuer, he still has pain in his foot,” Danks said, adding that the 40-year-old goalkeeper “has to keep watching” how he progresses. The club did not give a timeline for his return.

Neuer has already missed the Champions League match against Viking Stavanger, the Bundesliga games against RB Leipzig and Freiburg, and the cup tie against Magdeburg. He returned to the team for the Champions League game against Arsenal, but has been out again since.

In his absence, Jonas Urbig will start in goal once again against Dortmund. The 22-year-old has stepped in on several occasions this season, and he will now face one of the biggest tests of his young career in a match that could decide who sets the pace at the top of the Bundesliga.

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Bayern’s injury list ahead of the Klassiker

Neuer is not the only absence for Bayern in the match. Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz and Bara Ndiaye are also injured, which leaves Danks without several important options for the game.

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There was good news for the club, however: Joshua Kimmich is in the starting XI after training with the team for the first time on Oct. 30, a quick return that gives Bayern a key piece in midfield for the Klassiker.

Despite the list of absences, Danks was confident ahead of the match. “It’s a big game, the whole world is watching it. We are ready,” he said. Sporting director Max Eberl, for his part, said the equal standing in the table “automatically means a level playing field,” but stressed that the club wants to win and “leave that level playing field”.