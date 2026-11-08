How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs Aston Villa WHAT Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester United host Aston Villa on Sunday, November 8 in the Premier League. United come into this one on the back of a 3-2 win over Roma on November 3, a result that snapped a two-game losing run that included a 0-2 defeat to Chelsea and a 0-3 loss to Bournemouth in late October. The win over Roma will give the home side some confidence back after a rough patch, even if the two league defeats before it show the inconsistency still in their game. A home game against Villa now looks like a chance to build on that Roma result rather than slide back into their previous form.

Aston Villa arrive at Old Trafford off a difficult stretch of their own. They lost 0-3 to Barcelona on November 3, drew 1-1 with Fulham on October 31, and before that fell 0-3 to Bournemouth on October 28. None of those three results have given Villa much to work with, and the draw against Fulham stands as their only point from the last three matches. This trip to Manchester comes at a point where Villa need a response, with their recent form offering little in the way of momentum.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 3-1 March 15, 2026 Premier League Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 2-1 December 21, 2025 Premier League Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 2-0 May 25, 2025 Premier League Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 0-0 October 6, 2024 Premier League Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 1-2 February 11, 2024 Premier League Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 3-2 December 26, 2023 Premier League Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 1-0 April 30, 2023 Premier League Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 4-2 November 10, 2022 League Cup Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 3-1 November 6, 2022 Premier League Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 2-2 July 23, 2022 Club Friendlies

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 10 +10 27 2 Manchester City 10 +8 21 3 Brighton 9 +17 19 4 Chelsea 9 +4 16 5 Everton 10 +2 16 6 Liverpool 9 +2 15 7 Brentford 9 +7 14 8 Leeds 10 +2 14 9 Bournemouth 9 +1 12 10 Tottenham 10 -1 12 11 Newcastle 10 -3 12 12 Aston Villa 9 -3 12 13 Hull 10 +0 11 14 Ipswich Town 9 -4 11 15 Fulham 10 -2 10 16 Nottingham 10 -4 9 17 Coventry 10 -9 9 18 Manchester United 9 -5 7 19 Crystal Palace 9 -12 7 20 Sunderland 9 -10 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Leeds vs. Tottenham Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:30 AM Fulham vs. Newcastle Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM Arsenal vs. Hull Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM Nottingham vs. Manchester City Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:30 PM Sunderland vs. Chelsea Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Brighton vs. Brentford Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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