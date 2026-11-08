How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Crystal Palace vs Liverpool WHAT Premier League WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Crystal Palace come into this one off a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on November 5, a result that followed a 0-2 home loss to Spurs on October 31. Before that bump, they had beaten Fulham 1-0 on October 28, so the form picture is mixed heading into the weekend. Palace will want to build on the Fulham result rather than the setback against Spurs. Hosting Liverpool on Sunday gives them a chance to show that the Hoffenheim draw was a step in the right direction.

Liverpool arrive on the back of three straight games without a win, losing 2-3 to Fenerbahçe on November 4 and falling 0-1 to Arsenal on November 1, with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on October 28 sandwiched in between. That stretch has left them searching for answers on both sides of the ball. The trip to Selhurst Park comes at a tough moment, with Liverpool needing a result to stop the slide and settle things down before the schedule gets any busier.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 3-1 April 25, 2026 Premier League Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 0-3 October 29, 2025 League Cup Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 2-1 September 27, 2025 Premier League Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 2-2 August 10, 2025 Community Shield Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 1-1 May 25, 2025 Premier League Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 0-1 October 5, 2024 Premier League Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 0-1 April 14, 2024 Premier League Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 1-2 December 9, 2023 Premier League Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 0-0 February 25, 2023 Premier League Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 1-1 August 15, 2022 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 10 +10 27 2 Manchester City 10 +8 21 3 Brighton 9 +17 19 4 Chelsea 9 +4 16 5 Everton 10 +2 16 6 Liverpool 9 +2 15 7 Brentford 9 +7 14 8 Leeds 10 +2 14 9 Bournemouth 9 +1 12 10 Tottenham 10 -1 12 11 Newcastle 10 -3 12 12 Aston Villa 9 -3 12 13 Hull 10 +0 11 14 Ipswich Town 9 -4 11 15 Fulham 10 -2 10 16 Nottingham 10 -4 9 17 Coventry 10 -9 9 18 Manchester United 9 -5 7 19 Crystal Palace 9 -12 7 20 Sunderland 9 -10 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Leeds vs. Tottenham Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:30 AM Fulham vs. Newcastle Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM Arsenal vs. Hull Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM Nottingham vs. Manchester City Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:30 PM Sunderland vs. Chelsea Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Brighton vs. Brentford Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary