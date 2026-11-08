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How to watch Genoa vs AC Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan
© AlamyAdrien Rabiot of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Genoa vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Genoa vs AC Milan
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Genoa come into this one on a three-game winning streak, their best stretch of the season so far. They beat Lecce 2-1 last Sunday, following a 2-0 win over Juventus on October 28 and a 1-0 result against Venezia on October 25. That run has them full of confidence at home, and a result against AC Milan would mark a statement finish to this stretch.
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AC Milan arrive off a mixed week, having lost 0-2 to Ferencváros on November 5 after beating Inter 3-1 on October 31. Before that, they lost 2-4 to Bologna on October 28, so their form has swung between high points and setbacks. The win over Inter showed what this group can do, but the defeat to Ferencváros was a reminder that they are still inconsistent. They head to Genoa looking to steady themselves with a result on the road.

Genoa vs AC Milan: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Genoa vs. AC Milan 1-2 May 17, 2026 Serie A
AC Milan vs. Genoa 1-1 January 8, 2026 Serie A
Genoa vs. AC Milan 1-2 May 5, 2025 Serie A
AC Milan vs. Genoa 0-0 December 15, 2024 Serie A
AC Milan vs. Genoa 3-3 May 5, 2024 Serie A
Genoa vs. AC Milan 0-1 October 7, 2023 Serie A
AC Milan vs. Genoa 2-0 April 15, 2022 Serie A
AC Milan vs. Genoa 3-1 January 13, 2022 Coppa Italia
Genoa vs. AC Milan 0-3 December 1, 2021 Serie A
AC Milan vs. Genoa 2-1 April 18, 2021 Serie A

2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts
1 Lazio 10 +16 28
2 Roma 11 +21 27
3 Inter Milan 10 +13 25
4 Como 1907 10 +10 23
5 AC Milan 10 +9 21
6 Frosinone 11 +9 20
7 Juventus 10 +3 17
8 Bologna 11 +2 17
9 Cagliari 11 -5 16
10 Napoli 10 +4 14
11 Torino 11 -2 14
12 Genoa 10 -4 13
13 Atalanta 10 -4 11
14 Lecce 11 -10 10
15 Fiorentina 10 -8 8
16 Parma 11 -8 8
17 Sassuolo 11 -13 8
18 Monza 10 -7 7
19 Venezia FC 11 -13 6
20 Udinese 11 -13 5
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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET)
Torino vs. Lecce Saturday, November 7, 2026 9:00 AM
Cagliari vs. Frosinone Saturday, November 7, 2026 9:00 AM
Parma vs. Bologna Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:00 PM
Roma vs. Sassuolo Saturday, November 7, 2026 2:45 PM
Napoli vs. Lazio Sunday, November 8, 2026 6:30 AM
Monza vs. Atalanta Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Genoa vs. AC Milan Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Inter Milan vs. Como 1907 Sunday, November 8, 2026 12:00 PM
Fiorentina vs. Juventus Sunday, November 8, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Genoa vs AC Milan and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Genoa will face AC Milan on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
  • Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the Genoa vs AC Milan game in the United States.
  • AC Milan lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Genoa vs AC Milan: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Serie A match

Genoa vs AC Milan: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Serie A match

Take a look at the projected lineups for Genoa vs AC Milan in the 2026-27 Serie A.

How to watch Genoa vs Juventus match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

How to watch Genoa vs Juventus match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Genoa vs Juventus for the 2026-27 Serie A on US television and via legal streaming.

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