Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm two absences for the regular season finale vs Charlotte

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will close the 2026 MLS regular season without some of their young defenders. The Herons host Charlotte FC on Saturday at Nu Stadium in the last match before the playoffs, and the injury list has grown.

According to Inter Miami insider Jose Armando, Fricio Caicedo and Cesar Abadia are confirmed absences for the match. Caicedo, an 18-year-old Ecuadorian defender who joined on loan, is dealing with a knee problem, while Abadia’s absence has not been detailed.

The pair join two other players who will not be available either. Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti have been ruled out for the rest of the season. The former Celta Vigo forward underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in Barcelona and is listed with a season-ending injury on the club’s website.

On the other hand, the former Newell’s Old Boys forward, who recorded three goals and four assists in 14 MLS games before getting hurt, underwent surgery on his left shoulder after dislocating it, and the club said he will now focus on his recovery ahead of next season.

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Despite the absences, coach Kily Gonzalez otherwise has a relatively healthy squad. The team already secured its place in the postseason, with second place in the Eastern Conference still at stake, while Messi, who arrives with 26 goals, four ahead of Petar Musa, will try to clinch his second straight Golden Boot.

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Inter Miami’s possible playoff rivals

see also Lionel Messi chases two unprecedented MLS records on the final day of the regular season

Inter Miami will finish the regular season either second or third in the Eastern Conference. The Herons hold second place with 59 points, one more than New England Revolution, which visits Orlando City at the same time Miami hosts Charlotte. A win against Charlotte guarantees second place, while a draw would be enough unless New England wins.

If Miami ends up second, it will face the seventh seed in Round One. Today that spot belongs to FC Cincinnati, which has 46 points and hosts Nashville SC, but Philadelphia Union (47), Columbus Crew (44) and Orlando City (43) are all in the race for the last direct spot, so the rival could change.

If Miami finishes third, it will meet the sixth seed, currently Philadelphia Union with 47 points and a home match against Toronto FC. Cincinnati and Columbus could also climb to that position, which means Miami’s opponent will not be known until all matches end at the same time on Saturday.

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