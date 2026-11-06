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Lionel Messi shows his support for Rodrigo De Paul as criticism continues after Argentina snub

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul.

Lionel Messi may have stepped away from the Argentina national team, but he has not stopped looking out for the teammates who stood by his side. With the Albiceleste beginning a new era, one of his closest allies, Rodrigo De Paul, is going through a complicated moment, and the captain has found a quiet way to show that he still has his back.

Messi has given his seal of approval to a video that defends De Paul. The Argentine star liked an Instagram clip from content creator @federacchi that praises the midfielder’s role in the national team. The video begins with a message that sums up its tone: “They judged him so much for what he chose off the pitch that they forgot everything he did on it”.

Oddly enough, most of the criticism De Paul has received during his time with the national team has focused on non-soccer matters, such as his way of dressing, his relationship and his personality, which led many to overlook his contribution.

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That contribution is hard to ignore for Messi. The 32-year-old became a faithful partner to the former Argentina captain and a key piece in Lionel Scaloni’s project, with an important role in the titles Argentina won under the coach.

Messi himself said in a 2023 interview that De Paul was an important figure in integrating veterans and young players in the group, something that went beyond what he did on the field.

A delicate moment for De Paul with Argentina

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Argentina won’t use Lionel Messi’s No.10 jersey in the next window: Can they retire it for official competitions?

The gesture comes at a delicate time for the midfielder, who was left out of Scaloni’s squad for the November FIFA window, the first without Messi. De Paul, who has been a constant in the national team for years, will not be part of the group that begins a new cycle for the Albiceleste, a decision that has put his future with the team under the microscope.

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His absence could mark the end of his time with the national team, although it could also be that the coach wants to use this window to give more playing time to the younger players, as seen in a midfield that includes options such as Ezequiel Fernandez, Maximo Perrone, Valentin Barco and Nico Paz alongside the more experienced Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez.

For now, De Paul has the support of the man who knows best what he brought to the group. Away from the national team, the midfielder continues to share the pitch with Messi at Inter Miami, where they remain firmly in the fight to defend the MLS Cup title, with their place in the playoffs already secured.

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