Cristiano Ronaldo still holds incredible record Harry Kane could not break after reaching 100 Bayern goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has watched another elite goalscorer rewrite the history books, but even Harry Kane‘s remarkable start to the season with Bayern Munich has fallen short of one benchmark the Portuguese superstar established more than a decade ago. Kane has now reached 100 Bundesliga goals faster than anyone before him, yet Ronaldo still owns an incredible record that remains untouched.

Kane reached his Bundesliga century in only 98 appearances, scoring his 100th goal from the penalty spot during Bayern’s 7-0 victory over Union Berlin. He added another goal in the same match, taking his tally to 101 and becoming the fastest player in Bundesliga history to reach the landmark.

The English striker’s achievement was extraordinary because he destroyed a record that had stood since the 1970s. Dieter Muller needed 129 Bundesliga appearances to score 100 goals, meaning Kane reached the milestone 31 games earlier.

The England captain’s numbers have been exceptional since joining Bayern from Tottenham in 2023. He has averaged roughly one Bundesliga goal every 78 minutes, with 101 league goals at an average of 1.03 per appearance. Yet despite becoming the fastest player ever to 100 Bundesliga goals, Kane could not quite match Ronaldo’s mark from his extraordinary Real Madrid years.

Ronaldo reached 100 goals even faster

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the fastest player ever to score 100 goals in one of Europe’s top five leagues, needing only 92 La Liga appearances to reach the landmark. Ronaldo achieved the feat for Real Madrid on March 24, 2012, scoring twice during a 5-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. His second goal of the night took him to 101 La Liga goals after just 92 matches.

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That means Kane’s 98-game Bundesliga century leaves him six appearances behind Ronaldo’s pace. The difference may seem small, but scoring 100 goals in fewer than a century of league matches shows an extraordinary level of consistency, and Ronaldo remains the only player to do it in fewer than 93 games among Europe’s traditional top-five leagues.

Rank Player League Games 1. Cristiano Ronaldo La Liga 92 2. Harry Kane Bundesliga 98 3. Josip Skoblar Ligue 1 100 4. Johnny Campbell Premier League 102 5. Gunnar Nordahl Serie A 110

The Portuguese superstar established this record during one of the most prolific periods of Ronaldo’s career. After joining Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009, he quickly developed into an even more relentless goalscorer, scoring 26 La Liga goals in his first season before winning the Pichichi Trophy with 40 goals the following campaign.

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By the time he reached his 100th league goal, Ronaldo was producing numbers that were beginning to redefine what was possible at the highest level. He eventually finished the 2011-12 La Liga season with 46 goals, while Los Blancos won the Spanish title.

Kane has come remarkably close to Ronaldo

Kane’s achievement becomes even more impressive when the numbers behind his century are compared with Ronaldo’s. The Bayern striker has averaged around 79 minutes per goal during his Bundesliga career, while Ronaldo’s first 100 La Liga goals came at a similarly extraordinary rate.

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Kane has also contributed 23 assists alongside his first 100 Bundesliga goals, giving him 124 direct goal contributions during that period. His efficiency has placed him alongside the most prolific scorers of the modern era, even if Ronaldo’s 92-game benchmark remains out in front.

The England captain’s form has continued well beyond the landmark, too. Kane entered this season after scoring a career-best 61 goals in 2025-26, while he has already found the net 44 times for club and country in 2026.