Recopa Sudamericana
How to watch Lanus vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Pedro of Flamengo
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesPedro of Flamengo
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Lanus vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Lanus vs Flamengo
WHAT 2026 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Thursday, February 26, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a trip to Brazil deciding the series, the pressure ramps up as Lanus looks to protect a narrow advantage against one of South America’s toughest home teams. The Argentine side did its job in the opener, grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 victory on its own turf, but that slim margin leaves little room for error heading into hostile territory.

Flamengo, powered by a dominant 2025 season and eager to keep that surge rolling into 2026, has built a reputation as one of CONMEBOL’s most imposing hosts, meaning Lanus will need a disciplined, nearly flawless effort to pull off the upset and punch its ticket forward—don’t miss what promises to be a high-stakes showdown in Brazil.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Lanus vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
