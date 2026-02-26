Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius as Al-Nassr icon buys 25% stake in club he once tormented with Real Madrid in La Liga

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Kylian Mbappe (center), and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), Kylian Mbappe (center), and Lionel Messi (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius in redefining what it means to be a modern soccer superstar. No longer confined to the pitch, the Portuguese icon has stepped further into the business of the game, adding his name to a growing list of active players investing in clubs while still competing at the highest level.

Due to integrity restrictions, players are often unable to buy teams inside their own domestic systems. However, many have discovered methods to invest either abroad or via permitted organizations. In recent years, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius have all entered the ownership arena in different capacities. Now, Ronaldo has joined that elite circle.

The movement is unmistakable. Mbappe became the majority investor in Caen in 2024, reportedly committing around $24 million after his move to Spain ensured no conflict with French competition rules. Messi and Luis Suarez launched Deportivo LSM in Uruguay in 2025. Vinicius, Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, and N’Golo Kante have also expanded their influence through minority stakes in various clubs.

Ronaldo, however, has taken a particularly symbolic step: investing in a Spanish club he once tormented during his Real Madrid prime. Between 2009 and 2015, he faced the side seven times in La Liga, scoring seven goals and providing five assists, remaining unbeaten with six wins and one draw.

Ronaldo joins elite list

According to ESPN and confirmed by Brunswick Group, Ronaldo has purchased a 25 percent ownership stake in Almeria, currently competing in Spain’s second division. The deal was executed through his company, CR7 Sports Investments, though financial details were not disclosed.

In an official statement, Ronaldo explained his motivation: “It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch. UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth.” He added, “I have long had the ambition to contribute to soccer beyond the pitch. UD Almeria is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth.”

The move represents a long-term investment for the 41-year-old, who continues to play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and has recently extended his contract until June 2027.

Saudi connections and strategic timing

Almeria has been under Saudi ownership since 2019. Former owner Turki Alalshikh sold the club to a Saudi-backed consortium led by Mohamed Al-Khereiji in 2025. Ronaldo’s strong ties to Saudi Arabia, where he earns a reported $236 million per year, appear to have facilitated the deal.

Al Khereiji welcomed Ronaldo’s involvement enthusiastically: “We are very pleased that Cristiano has chosen our club to invest in. He is considered the best on the pitch.” He continued: “He knows the Spanish leagues very well and understands the potential of what we are building here, both in terms of the team and the academy.”

Almeria currently sits third in Segunda Division, two points behind leaders Racing Santander, as it pushes for promotion after relegation from La Liga in 2023-24.

