Copa Sudamericana
How to watch Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Sudamericana

By Leonardo Herrera

Hulk of Atletico Mineiro
© Pedro Vilela/Getty ImagesHulk of Atletico Mineiro
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro
WHAT Copa Sudamericana
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, November 22, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Lanus and Atletico Mineiro roll into the tournament’s grand finale after surviving tough semifinal tests, setting up a championship clash loaded with intensity and high stakes. Lanus punched their ticket by battling to a 2-2 draw in Chile before locking down a decisive 1-0 result back home.

On the other hand, Atletico Mineiro handled business with a 1-1 outing in Ecuador and a commanding 3-1 performance in front of their fans. With both sides showing big-game pedigree and carrying serious momentum, this title showdown shapes up as one of the can’t-miss matches of the season.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
