How to watch Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Sudamericana

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro
|WHAT
|Copa Sudamericana
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, November 22, 2025
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Lanus and Atletico Mineiro roll into the tournament’s grand finale after surviving tough semifinal tests, setting up a championship clash loaded with intensity and high stakes. Lanus punched their ticket by battling to a 2-2 draw in Chile before locking down a decisive 1-0 result back home.
On the other hand, Atletico Mineiro handled business with a 1-1 outing in Ecuador and a commanding 3-1 performance in front of their fans. With both sides showing big-game pedigree and carrying serious momentum, this title showdown shapes up as one of the can’t-miss matches of the season.
