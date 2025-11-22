Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Video: Lionel Messi honored by Barcelona fans at Camp Nou amid rumors of return

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLionel Messi playing for Barcelona.

In recent weeks, Lionel Messi’s name has been linked to rumors of a potential return to FC Barcelona. During the match against Athletic Club in the reopening of Camp Nou, the Catalan side’s supporters honored the forward with a heartfelt tribute.

Just 10 minutes into the first half, and with Barcelona already leading 1-0 thanks to a quick goal from Robert Lewandowski, over 45,000 spectators in the stadium began chanting “Messi, Messi” in honor of the Argentine, recalling the number of his jersey, which he wore for 13 years at the club.

Speculation around Messi intensified last week when he made a surprise visit to Camp Nou during his stay in Spain with the Argentina national team ahead of the international break match against Angola in November.

Images of Messi walking through the stadium where he spent most of his career, along with his heartfelt words about the club, only fueled fans’ desire to see him back in the blaugrana jersey. The discussion didn’t stop there, as in recent days, prominent figures within the club have shared their opinions on the matter.

Tweet placeholder

Different opinions on Messi’s return to Barcelona

One of the first to speak on the rumors of a possible return was club president Joan Laporta. “Leo Messi’s return as a player is something just not realistic,” Laporta said, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano. He then pointed to the main obstacle: “As of now, he has a contract with Inter Miami.”

Advertisement
Will Lionel Messi ever return to Barcelona? Joan Laporta delivers firm and final decision with 10-word warning that crushes presidential rival’s hopes

see also

Will Lionel Messi ever return to Barcelona? Joan Laporta delivers firm and final decision with 10-word warning that crushes presidential rival’s hopes

A different view came from Victor Font, a candidate for Barcelona president representing a group opposed to Laporta. “The first thing I’ll do when I win the election is pick up the phone and call him,” Font said about Messi in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. “Would I like a ‘last dance’? As a cule, it gives me goosebumps, but that depends on him.”

Hansi Flick also weighed in on the topic. Why not? Why not? Messi is the best footballer of the last ten years… it’s unbelievable what he’s doing and, of course, for any team he’s good,” the coach said during Friday’s press conference when asked about the possibility of managing Messi at Barcelona. However, he later echoed Laporta’s point regarding contractual constraints: “The fact is his contract ends in 2028, my contract ends in 2027, so for me it’s not a question.”

Barcelona return to Camp Nou with a commanding win

Beyond the tribute to Messi by the fans, the highlight of Saturday was Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou after two and a half years. With renovation work well advanced, though not yet fully completed, more than 45,000 fans were able to witness the 4-0 rout of Athletic Club.

Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez, and Ferran Torres—who scored twice—were the scorers that secured a crucial victory for Barcelona. The win puts them atop the La Liga standings alongside Real Madrid, who are set to play Elche this Sunday.

La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi challenged by Muller with a potential MLS final in sight as Inter Miami and Whitecaps head to the playoff semifinals

Messi challenged by Muller with a potential MLS final in sight as Inter Miami and Whitecaps head to the playoff semifinals

Vancouver Whitecaps star Thomas Muller spoke about a potential Major League Soccer final against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Erling Haaland’s monstrous season start leaves Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane’s goalscoring record in ruins

Erling Haaland’s monstrous season start leaves Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane’s goalscoring record in ruins

Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo rarely share a sentence without history being invoked, yet in the opening stretch of the 2025–26 campaign, the Norwegian has forced their names back into the same conversation.

Will Lionel Messi ever return to Barcelona? Joan Laporta delivers firm and final decision with 10-word warning that crushes presidential rival’s hopes

Will Lionel Messi ever return to Barcelona? Joan Laporta delivers firm and final decision with 10-word warning that crushes presidential rival’s hopes

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Joan Laporta has flared up once again, driven by the Argentine’s surprise appearance at the redeveloped Camp Nou—a moment that instantly reignited speculation about whether Messi could ever play for Barcelona again.

Christian Pulisic reunites with key teammate after 100 days: Massimiliano Allegri unleashes Milan’s most dangerous duo as secret weapon to break Inter’s structure

Christian Pulisic reunites with key teammate after 100 days: Massimiliano Allegri unleashes Milan’s most dangerous duo as secret weapon to break Inter’s structure

Beneath the surface of Sunday’s clash lies a tactical twist: a reunion nearly 100 days in the making, one Allegri has quietly prepared as a weapon against Inter’s rigid structure.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo