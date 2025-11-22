Video: Lionel Messi honored by Barcelona fans at Camp Nou amid rumors of return

In recent weeks, Lionel Messi’s name has been linked to rumors of a potential return to FC Barcelona. During the match against Athletic Club in the reopening of Camp Nou, the Catalan side’s supporters honored the forward with a heartfelt tribute.

Just 10 minutes into the first half, and with Barcelona already leading 1-0 thanks to a quick goal from Robert Lewandowski, over 45,000 spectators in the stadium began chanting “Messi, Messi” in honor of the Argentine, recalling the number of his jersey, which he wore for 13 years at the club.

Speculation around Messi intensified last week when he made a surprise visit to Camp Nou during his stay in Spain with the Argentina national team ahead of the international break match against Angola in November.

Images of Messi walking through the stadium where he spent most of his career, along with his heartfelt words about the club, only fueled fans’ desire to see him back in the blaugrana jersey. The discussion didn’t stop there, as in recent days, prominent figures within the club have shared their opinions on the matter.

Different opinions on Messi’s return to Barcelona

One of the first to speak on the rumors of a possible return was club president Joan Laporta. “Leo Messi’s return as a player is something just not realistic,” Laporta said, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano. He then pointed to the main obstacle: “As of now, he has a contract with Inter Miami.”

A different view came from Victor Font, a candidate for Barcelona president representing a group opposed to Laporta. “The first thing I’ll do when I win the election is pick up the phone and call him,” Font said about Messi in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. “Would I like a ‘last dance’? As a cule, it gives me goosebumps, but that depends on him.”

Hansi Flick also weighed in on the topic. “Why not? Why not? Messi is the best footballer of the last ten years… it’s unbelievable what he’s doing and, of course, for any team he’s good,” the coach said during Friday’s press conference when asked about the possibility of managing Messi at Barcelona. However, he later echoed Laporta’s point regarding contractual constraints: “The fact is his contract ends in 2028, my contract ends in 2027, so for me it’s not a question.”

Barcelona return to Camp Nou with a commanding win

Beyond the tribute to Messi by the fans, the highlight of Saturday was Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou after two and a half years. With renovation work well advanced, though not yet fully completed, more than 45,000 fans were able to witness the 4-0 rout of Athletic Club.

Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez, and Ferran Torres—who scored twice—were the scorers that secured a crucial victory for Barcelona. The win puts them atop the La Liga standings alongside Real Madrid, who are set to play Elche this Sunday.