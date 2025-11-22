Trending topics:
wst logo
LA LIGA
Why isn’t Marcus Rashford playing for Barcelona vs. Athletic Club in Camp Nou’s reopening?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesBarcelona forward Marcus Rashford.

FC Barcelona return this Saturday to Camp Nou Stadium after more than two years of reconstruction work. It will be in their Matchday 13 clash of La Liga against Athletic Club. Despite the importance of the match, Marcus Rashford will not be part of the squad.

“Marcus Rashford will miss today’s match against Athletic Club due to flu,” Barcelona announced on their official social media channels just a couple of hours before kickoff. As a result, Hansi Flick will be without one of his most important attacking players, unable even to include him on the bench.

The English forward had been absent from the team’s last two training sessions because of that physical issue, and even the head coach acknowledged in Friday’s press conference that it was difficult to imagine Marcus in the squad. The absence was ultimately confirmed, marking the 28-year-old’s first missed game of the season.

Without Rashford, Barcelona lose one of their most important attacking weapons. Since his arrival on loan from Manchester United this summer, he has proven to be a valuable addition to the team, with 6 goals and 9 assists in 16 matches across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. His versatility has also allowed him to play both as a winger and as a center forward, depending on the team’s needs.

Barcelona’s lineup vs. Athletic Club

While Marcus Rashford’s absence is a setback for Hansi Flick, this Saturday’s match also brings some good news. Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are fully fit and part of the starting lineup, while Raphinha has put a hamstring injury behind him and will be available on the bench.

Lionel Messi’s potential return to Barcelona sparks eye-opening response from coach Hansi Flick: ‘Why not?’

see also

Lionel Messi’s potential return to Barcelona sparks eye-opening response from coach Hansi Flick: ‘Why not?’

Barcelona’s starting lineup to face Athletic Club is: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Fermin Lopez, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres.

A historic match for Barcelona

Saturday’s clash against Athletic Club is not only important for the three points at stake in La Liga, but it also carries enormous symbolic weight. It marks Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou after two and a half years, following the stadium’s renovation work. The last time they played an official match there was May 28, 2023.

Although the work is not yet 100% complete, the Catalan side has decided to begin playing its La Liga and Champions League matches there with reduced capacity: around 45,000 fans will be allowed in for now. As construction progresses, that number will gradually increase until it exceeds 100,000 once the stadium is fully completed.

