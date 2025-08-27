Trending topics:
How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Elijah Wynder of Los Angeles Galaxy
© Harry How/Getty ImagesElijah Wynder of Los Angeles Galaxy
Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders
WHAT Leagues Cup 2025 season
WHEN 10:45pm ET / 7:45pm PT • Wednesday, August 27, 2025
WHERE MLS Season Pass, DirecTV Stream, UniMás, TUDN
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

Get ready for a clash of extremes as the Seattle Sounders take on LA Galaxy in a matchup that could define both teams’ seasons. Seattle have been unstoppable in the MLS regular season, cruising to the top of the standings and proving they’re legitimate title contenders.

On the other hand, the Galaxy are facing a tough year, stuck near the bottom of the Western Conference and searching for a lifeline. The Leagues Cup now represents their best chance at redemption, turning this game into a high-pressure, win-or-go-home showdown.

Details on how to watch

MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
