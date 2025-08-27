How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders WHAT Leagues Cup 2025 season WHEN 10:45pm ET / 7:45pm PT • Wednesday, August 27, 2025 WHERE MLS Season Pass, DirecTV Stream, UniMás, TUDN STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Get ready for a clash of extremes as the Seattle Sounders take on LA Galaxy in a matchup that could define both teams’ seasons. Seattle have been unstoppable in the MLS regular season, cruising to the top of the standings and proving they’re legitimate title contenders.

On the other hand, the Galaxy are facing a tough year, stuck near the bottom of the Western Conference and searching for a lifeline. The Leagues Cup now represents their best chance at redemption, turning this game into a high-pressure, win-or-go-home showdown.

Details on how to watch MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.

MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

