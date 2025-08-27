Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Neymar breaks silence after coach Ancelotti leaves him out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Neymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.
© Getty ImagesNeymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.

In recent weeks, Neymar has shown clear signs of physical improvement, allowing him to play regularly for Santos. Nonetheless, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti chose to leave him out of the squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.

There had been widespread speculation about a possible call-up for Ney, which would have marked his return after nearly two years—ever since the serious knee injury he suffered against Uruguay in 2023. However, Ancelotti left him out, along with other major stars like Vinicius and Rodrygo.

In this context, Neymar posted a message on social media: “Success comes from desire, determination, and persistence in reaching a goal. Even if you don’t reach your objective, those who strive and overcome obstacles will at least achieve admirable things.”

The forward wrote this in an Instagram story, alongside images of himself working out in Santos training gear. The 33-year-old star opted for a motivational message to express how he feels at this moment, while his choice of photos didn’t seem accidental—Ney is improving physically, and that may be key to a future return to the Brazil national team.

Carlo Ancelotti will be recovering a Brazil star for the game against Paraguay.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti’s explanation for Neymar’s absence

While announcing the 23-man squad for the September matches against Chile and Bolivia, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Ney’s absence and gave a straightforward response. “Neymar is not in because he’s had a small issue over the past week, but we don’t need to test him. We all know him,” said the Italian coach. “We need him at his physical best so he can help us at the World Cup.”

Advertisement
Barcelona’s Raphinha reacts to Brazil call-up amid controversy over absence of Real Madrid’s Vinicius, Rodrygo

see also

Barcelona’s Raphinha reacts to Brazil call-up amid controversy over absence of Real Madrid’s Vinicius, Rodrygo

Ancelotti’s words are reassuring for fans, as they point to a clear intention to count on Neymar in the future—in a leading role, no less. The Santos forward isn’t the only big name missing in Brazil’s attack; stars like Vinicius and Rodrygo were also left out.

Explaining that decision, as well as the inclusion of young players like Estevao, Kaio Jorge, and Joao Pedro, the coach added: “The idea behind this call-up is to get to know players I haven’t worked with yet. Even though I know them technically, I want to learn more about others who can help the national team do things well.”

Neymar focused on Santos

Beyond his absence from the Brazil national team, Neymar is going through a key moment with Santos. The club is in a difficult position in the Serie A, sitting just two points above the relegation zone and in need of positive results to secure their top-flight status in Brazil.

Advertisement

In that context, new head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda took over this week and delivered a clear message about the role the team’s biggest star will play for him. Neymar is not a problem. He’s the solution, and it’s my job to help him with that,” said the Argentine manager. “He’s not just any footballer. He’s one of the best in the world, who’s earned everything through talent and humility. I want to help him. He loves Santos, and Santos loves him.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar’s World Cup qualifier hopes end as Ancelotti omits him from Brazil squad

Neymar’s World Cup qualifier hopes end as Ancelotti omits him from Brazil squad

Neymar’s hopes of returning to Brazil’s squad ended after he suffered a thigh injury with Santos, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to leave him out of the World Cup qualifiers.

Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Carlo Ancelotti revealed the squad list for the upcoming Brazil games, and doubts raised when he decided to leave Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo out.

Will Neymar return to Brazil national team? Coach Carlo Ancelotti receives upsetting update

Will Neymar return to Brazil national team? Coach Carlo Ancelotti receives upsetting update

With Brazil games in the horizon, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has received an upsetting update regarding Neymar's potential return.

Real Madrid faces grueling 8,000 air-mile round trip for just one Champions League match

Real Madrid faces grueling 8,000 air-mile round trip for just one Champions League match

Madrid’s group is one of the toughest: Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, Benfica, Marseille, Olympiacos, Monaco, and Kairat Almaty, testing the squad’s depth and endurance.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo