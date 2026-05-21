Cristiano Ronaldo snaps career-longest club trophy drought as Al Nassr capture Saudi Pro League title

Cristiano Ronaldo spearheaded Al Nassr’s charge to the Saudi Pro League championship, netting a crucial brace in a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac on the final matchday of the season. Beyond securing his first piece of official silverware since arriving in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese icon successfully snapped a frustrating five-year drought without a club trophy.

By clinching the league crown with Al Nassr, Ronaldo put an end to his long silverware dry spell, having last tasted club glory back in 2021 during his stint with Juventus. On that occasion, La Vecchia Signora defeated Atalanta 2-1 to lift the Coppa Italia—marking Cristiano’s final official club trophy before hoisting this year’s Saudi Pro League title.

This latest triumph serves as a massive relief for the legendary forward, as glory with Al Nassr had repeatedly eluded him. Ronaldo had to endure a wait of three years and four months to secure his first official trophy in Saudi Arabia.

Previously, the Al Nassr captain missed out on three domestic league campaigns and finishing as a runner-up in four consecutive major finals: the King’s Cup (2023-24), back-to-back Saudi Super Cups (2024-25 and 2025-26), and the recent AFC Champions League Two (2026).

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is presented with the Saudi Pro League Trophy. (Getty Images)

Cristiano wins four league titles in different countries

With his latest domestic triumph, Cristiano Ronaldo has accomplished an impressive feat, now boasting league championship medals in four different countries. Alongside his new Saudi Pro League title, the forward won the Premier League with Manchester United, LaLiga with Real Madrid, and Serie A with Juventus.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s total career goals: How close Al-Nassr’s star is to the historic 1000-goal milestone after scoring in Saudi Pro League title win

While a notable number of players have won top-flight leagues across four different nations throughout soccer history, some of the most prominent and iconic names to achieve this feat include:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic : Netherlands (Ajax), Italy (Juventus/Inter/Milan), Spain (Barcelona), and France (PSG).

: Netherlands (Ajax), Italy (Juventus/Inter/Milan), Spain (Barcelona), and France (PSG). Joao Cancelo : Italy (Juventus), England (Manchester City), Germany (Bayern Munich), and Spain (Barcelona).

: Italy (Juventus), England (Manchester City), Germany (Bayern Munich), and Spain (Barcelona). David Beckham : England (Manchester United), Spain (Real Madrid), United States (LA Galaxy), and France (PSG).

: England (Manchester United), Spain (Real Madrid), United States (LA Galaxy), and France (PSG). Arjen Robben : Netherlands (PSV), England (Chelsea), Spain (Real Madrid), and Germany (Bayern Munich).

: Netherlands (PSV), England (Chelsea), Spain (Real Madrid), and Germany (Bayern Munich). Carlos Tevez: Argentina (Boca Juniors), Brazil (Corinthians), England (Manchester United/Manchester City), and Italy (Juventus).

Players who have won leagues in five different countries

Only a select few have managed to push that boundary even further to span five different countries. Mateja Kezman found domestic success in Serbia (Partizan Belgrade), the Netherlands (PSV Eindhoven), England (Chelsea), Turkey (Fenerbahce), and Belarus (BATE Borisov).

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Brazilian forward Robinho won league crowns in his native country with Santos, in Spain with Real Madrid, in Italy with AC Milan, in China with Guangzhou Evergrande, and capped it off in Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir.

The latest to achieve this historic feat was Danilo, who captured league titles in Portugal with Porto, Spain with Real Madrid, England with Manchester City, and Italy with Juventus, before completing the five-country milestone by winning the Brasileirão title in Brazil with Flamengo.