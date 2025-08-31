Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Leagues Cup
Comments

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Ivan Angulo of Orlando City
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesIvan Angulo of Orlando City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC
WHAT Leagues Cup 2025 season
WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Sunday, August 31, 2025
WHERE MLS Season Pass, TUDN and DirecTV Stream
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

Orlando City SC and the LA Galaxy will meet in the Leagues Cup third-place match, a high-stakes battle for bragging rights after both clubs fell just short of the final. Orlando entered the semifinals in strong form but saw its run ended by Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in a 3-1 loss.

The Galaxy, meanwhile, put up a fight before being eliminated in a 2-0 defeat to the Seattle Sounders. With one last chance to walk away from this year’s tournament on a winning note, both sides are set for a spirited showdown.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC and tons more games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Advertisement
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

Seattle Sounders will face Inter Miami match in the 2025 Leagues Cup third-place match. Find out all the key details on when, where, and how to watch this can’t-miss showdown live in the USA.

Will Messi play? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final

Will Messi play? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi returned from injury in style, guiding Inter Miami past Orlando City and into the 2025 Leagues Cup Final against the Seattle Sounders.

Inter Miami’s Mascherano delivers optimistic update on Lionel Messi’s fitness ahead of Leagues Cup final

Inter Miami’s Mascherano delivers optimistic update on Lionel Messi’s fitness ahead of Leagues Cup final

Ahead of the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano delivered an optimistic update on star Lionel Messi's fitness.

Lamine Yamal vs. Marcus Rashford: How Barcelona’s new signing’s salary compares to the 18-year-old star’s €15M deal

Lamine Yamal vs. Marcus Rashford: How Barcelona’s new signing’s salary compares to the 18-year-old star’s €15M deal

While Lamine Yamal has sealed his new deal with FC Barcelona with a salary of €15 million, Marcus Rashford will receive a different amount.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo