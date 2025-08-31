How to watch LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC WHAT Leagues Cup 2025 season WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Sunday, August 31, 2025 WHERE MLS Season Pass, TUDN and DirecTV Stream STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Orlando City SC and the LA Galaxy will meet in the Leagues Cup third-place match, a high-stakes battle for bragging rights after both clubs fell just short of the final. Orlando entered the semifinals in strong form but saw its run ended by Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in a 3-1 loss.

The Galaxy, meanwhile, put up a fight before being eliminated in a 2-0 defeat to the Seattle Sounders. With one last chance to walk away from this year’s tournament on a winning note, both sides are set for a spirited showdown.

More details of how to watch With Fubo, you can watch LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC and tons more games with a 7-day trial.

