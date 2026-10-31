How to watch Juventus vs Napoli match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

|WHO
|Juventus vs Napoli
|WHAT
|Serie A
|WHEN
|2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, November 1, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Juventus vs Napoli: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Juventus vs. Napoli
|3-0
|January 25, 2026
|Serie A
|Napoli vs. Juventus
|2-1
|December 7, 2025
|Serie A
|Napoli vs. Juventus
|2-1
|January 25, 2025
|Serie A
|Juventus vs. Napoli
|0-0
|September 21, 2024
|Serie A
|Napoli vs. Juventus
|2-1
|March 3, 2024
|Serie A
|Juventus vs. Napoli
|1-0
|December 8, 2023
|Serie A
|Juventus vs. Napoli
|0-1
|April 23, 2023
|Serie A
|Napoli vs. Juventus
|5-1
|January 13, 2023
|Serie A
|Juventus vs. Napoli
|1-1
|January 6, 2022
|Serie A
|Napoli vs. Juventus
|2-1
|September 11, 2021
|Serie A
2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 10
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inter Milan
|9
|+15
|25
|2
|Lazio
|9
|+15
|25
|3
|Roma
|10
|+18
|24
|4
|Como 1907
|9
|+9
|20
|5
|AC Milan
|9
|+7
|18
|6
|Frosinone
|9
|+8
|17
|7
|Napoli
|9
|+6
|14
|8
|Bologna
|10
|+1
|14
|9
|Juventus
|9
|+1
|14
|10
|Torino
|9
|+0
|13
|11
|Cagliari
|9
|-5
|13
|12
|Atalanta
|9
|-1
|11
|13
|Genoa
|9
|-5
|10
|14
|Lecce
|9
|-9
|9
|15
|Sassuolo
|9
|-8
|8
|16
|Monza
|10
|-7
|7
|17
|Fiorentina
|9
|-10
|5
|18
|Parma
|9
|-10
|5
|19
|Udinese
|10
|-12
|5
|20
|Venezia FC
|9
|-13
|3
All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Bologna vs. Monza
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Udinese vs. Roma
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|1:00 PM
|AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Como 1907 vs. Venezia FC
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|6:30 AM
|Lazio vs. Cagliari
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Frosinone vs. Torino
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Lecce vs. Genoa
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Juventus vs. Napoli
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina
|Monday, November 2, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Atalanta vs. Parma
|Monday, November 2, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
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Summary
- Juventus will face Napoli on Sunday, November 1, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
- Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Juventus vs Napoli game in the United States.
- Napoli lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.