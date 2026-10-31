How to watch Juventus vs Napoli match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Juventus vs Napoli on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Juventus vs Napoli WHAT Serie A WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, November 1, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Juventus host Napoli on Sunday off the back of a rough week, having lost 0-2 to Genoa last Tuesday. That defeat followed a 2-0 win over Lecce and a 2-2 draw with Rennes, so the home side have mixed results to sort through heading into this one. The loss to Genoa snapped whatever momentum they built with the Lecce win, and they need a response in front of their own fans against one of the league’s top sides.

Napoli arrive in good form, having put four goals past Monza in a 4-1 win last Tuesday. Before that they drew 3-3 with Roma and won 4-3 against Bodø/Glimt, games that show an attack finding the net consistently but a defense giving up plenty too. Three matches, three times they have scored at least three goals, and that kind of output on the road will worry Juventus. Napoli come into this match with scoring form on their side even if the goals have flowed at both ends.

Juventus vs Napoli: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Juventus vs. Napoli 3-0 January 25, 2026 Serie A Napoli vs. Juventus 2-1 December 7, 2025 Serie A Napoli vs. Juventus 2-1 January 25, 2025 Serie A Juventus vs. Napoli 0-0 September 21, 2024 Serie A Napoli vs. Juventus 2-1 March 3, 2024 Serie A Juventus vs. Napoli 1-0 December 8, 2023 Serie A Juventus vs. Napoli 0-1 April 23, 2023 Serie A Napoli vs. Juventus 5-1 January 13, 2023 Serie A Juventus vs. Napoli 1-1 January 6, 2022 Serie A Napoli vs. Juventus 2-1 September 11, 2021 Serie A

2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts 1 Inter Milan 9 +15 25 2 Lazio 9 +15 25 3 Roma 10 +18 24 4 Como 1907 9 +9 20 5 AC Milan 9 +7 18 6 Frosinone 9 +8 17 7 Napoli 9 +6 14 8 Bologna 10 +1 14 9 Juventus 9 +1 14 10 Torino 9 +0 13 11 Cagliari 9 -5 13 12 Atalanta 9 -1 11 13 Genoa 9 -5 10 14 Lecce 9 -9 9 15 Sassuolo 9 -8 8 16 Monza 10 -7 7 17 Fiorentina 9 -10 5 18 Parma 9 -10 5 19 Udinese 10 -12 5 20 Venezia FC 9 -13 3

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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET) Bologna vs. Monza Saturday, October 31, 2026 10:00 AM Udinese vs. Roma Saturday, October 31, 2026 1:00 PM AC Milan vs. Inter Milan Saturday, October 31, 2026 3:45 PM Como 1907 vs. Venezia FC Sunday, November 1, 2026 6:30 AM Lazio vs. Cagliari Sunday, November 1, 2026 9:00 AM Frosinone vs. Torino Sunday, November 1, 2026 9:00 AM Lecce vs. Genoa Sunday, November 1, 2026 12:00 PM Juventus vs. Napoli Sunday, November 1, 2026 2:45 PM Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina Monday, November 2, 2026 12:30 PM Atalanta vs. Parma Monday, November 2, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Juventus vs Napoli and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Juventus will face Napoli on Sunday, November 1, for the 2026-27 Serie A.

Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Juventus vs Napoli game in the United States.

Napoli lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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