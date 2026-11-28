|WHO
|Inter Milan vs Genoa
|WHAT
|Serie A
|WHEN
|2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Inter Milan vs Genoa: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Inter Milan vs. Genoa
|2-0
|February 28, 2026
|Serie A
|Genoa vs. Inter Milan
|1-2
|December 14, 2025
|Serie A
|Inter Milan vs. Genoa
|1-0
|February 22, 2025
|Serie A
|Genoa vs. Inter Milan
|2-2
|August 17, 2024
|Serie A
|Inter Milan vs. Genoa
|2-1
|March 4, 2024
|Serie A
|Genoa vs. Inter Milan
|1-1
|December 29, 2023
|Serie A
|Genoa vs. Inter Milan
|0-0
|February 25, 2022
|Serie A
|Inter Milan vs. Genoa
|4-0
|August 21, 2021
|Serie A
|Inter Milan vs. Genoa
|3-0
|February 28, 2021
|Serie A
|Genoa vs. Inter Milan
|0-2
|October 24, 2020
|Serie A
2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 13
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lazio
|12
|+19
|32
|2
|Roma
|12
|+25
|30
|3
|Inter Milan
|12
|+15
|29
|4
|AC Milan
|12
|+14
|27
|5
|Como 1907
|12
|+10
|26
|6
|Juventus
|12
|+7
|21
|7
|Frosinone
|12
|+5
|20
|8
|Bologna
|13
|+2
|19
|9
|Napoli
|12
|+5
|18
|10
|Genoa
|12
|-3
|16
|11
|Cagliari
|12
|-7
|16
|12
|Atalanta
|12
|-3
|15
|13
|Torino
|12
|-3
|14
|14
|Monza
|12
|-5
|10
|15
|Lecce
|12
|-13
|10
|16
|Fiorentina
|12
|-11
|9
|17
|Parma
|12
|-12
|8
|18
|Sassuolo
|12
|-15
|8
|19
|Venezia FC
|13
|-17
|7
|20
|Udinese
|12
|-13
|6
All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Venezia FC vs. Bologna
|Friday, November 27, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Frosinone vs. Parma
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Torino vs. Lazio
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Inter Milan vs. Genoa
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Udinese vs. Fiorentina
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|6:30 AM
|Sassuolo vs. Napoli
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Roma vs. Monza
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Como 1907 vs. Juventus
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
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Summary
- Inter Milan will face Genoa on Saturday, November 28, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
- Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Inter Milan vs Genoa game in the United States.
- Inter Milan lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.