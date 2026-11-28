Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Milan vs Genoa on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Milan vs Genoa WHAT Serie A WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Milan host Genoa on Saturday, November 28, coming off a 2-0 win over Stuttgart on November 25. That result followed a wild 4-4 draw with Atalanta on November 22, and before that Inter beat Como 2-0 on November 8. The mix of a high-scoring draw and two clean wins shows a team capable of both control and chaos, and they will look to tighten things up defensively against Genoa.

Genoa arrive on the back of a 2-0 win over Sassuolo on November 22, a result that snapped a 1-2 loss to Milan on November 8. Before that setback, they had beaten Lecce 2-1 on November 1. Genoa have shown they can get results against mid-table sides, and this trip to Milan is a chance to test themselves against stronger opposition.

Inter Milan hold a commanding edge in this series, winning 28 of their last 45 meetings with Genoa, while Genoa have won 8 and 9 have ended in draws. The most recent meeting, on February 28, 2026, saw Inter win 2-0, and they also won the previous meeting in December 2025 by the same scoreline on the road. Genoa’s last win in the fixture is not among the recent results listed, with draws and Inter victories dominating the last ten encounters.

Inter Milan vs Genoa: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Inter Milan vs. Genoa 2-0 February 28, 2026 Serie A Genoa vs. Inter Milan 1-2 December 14, 2025 Serie A Inter Milan vs. Genoa 1-0 February 22, 2025 Serie A Genoa vs. Inter Milan 2-2 August 17, 2024 Serie A Inter Milan vs. Genoa 2-1 March 4, 2024 Serie A Genoa vs. Inter Milan 1-1 December 29, 2023 Serie A Genoa vs. Inter Milan 0-0 February 25, 2022 Serie A Inter Milan vs. Genoa 4-0 August 21, 2021 Serie A Inter Milan vs. Genoa 3-0 February 28, 2021 Serie A Genoa vs. Inter Milan 0-2 October 24, 2020 Serie A

Advertisement

Advertisement

2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 13

# Team P GD Pts 1 Lazio 12 +19 32 2 Roma 12 +25 30 3 Inter Milan 12 +15 29 4 AC Milan 12 +14 27 5 Como 1907 12 +10 26 6 Juventus 12 +7 21 7 Frosinone 12 +5 20 8 Bologna 13 +2 19 9 Napoli 12 +5 18 10 Genoa 12 -3 16 11 Cagliari 12 -7 16 12 Atalanta 12 -3 15 13 Torino 12 -3 14 14 Monza 12 -5 10 15 Lecce 12 -13 10 16 Fiorentina 12 -11 9 17 Parma 12 -12 8 18 Sassuolo 12 -15 8 19 Venezia FC 13 -17 7 20 Udinese 12 -13 6

All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET) Venezia FC vs. Bologna Friday, November 27, 2026 2:45 PM Frosinone vs. Parma Saturday, November 28, 2026 9:00 AM Torino vs. Lazio Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Genoa Saturday, November 28, 2026 2:45 PM Udinese vs. Fiorentina Sunday, November 29, 2026 6:30 AM Sassuolo vs. Napoli Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:00 AM Roma vs. Monza Sunday, November 29, 2026 12:00 PM Como 1907 vs. Juventus Sunday, November 29, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Inter Milan vs Genoa and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Summary