|WHO
|Elche vs Atletico Madrid
|WHAT
|LaLiga
|WHEN
|12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Elche vs Atletico Madrid: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Elche vs. Atletico Madrid
|3-2
|April 22, 2026
|Primera División
|Atletico Madrid vs. Elche
|1-1
|August 23, 2025
|Primera División
|Elche vs. Atletico Madrid
|0-4
|January 15, 2025
|Copa del Rey
|Elche vs. Atletico Madrid
|1-0
|May 14, 2023
|Primera División
|Atletico Madrid vs. Elche
|2-0
|December 29, 2022
|Primera División
|Elche vs. Atletico Madrid
|0-2
|May 11, 2022
|Primera División
|Atletico Madrid vs. Elche
|1-0
|August 22, 2021
|Primera División
|Elche vs. Atletico Madrid
|0-1
|May 1, 2021
|Primera División
|Atletico Madrid vs. Elche
|3-1
|December 19, 2020
|Primera División
|Atletico Madrid vs. Elche
|3-0
|November 29, 2017
|Copa del Rey
2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 14
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|13
|+36
|36
|2
|Real Madrid
|13
|+22
|33
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|13
|+16
|31
|4
|Real Betis
|13
|+5
|27
|5
|Real Sociedad
|13
|+0
|22
|6
|Santander
|14
|-10
|20
|7
|Sevilla
|13
|-2
|19
|8
|Athletic Club
|12
|+3
|16
|9
|Alaves
|13
|+0
|16
|10
|Villarreal
|13
|+1
|15
|11
|Espanyol
|13
|+0
|15
|12
|Deportivo
|13
|-1
|15
|13
|Osasuna
|13
|-10
|15
|14
|Celta Vigo
|13
|-1
|13
|15
|Levante
|14
|-7
|12
|16
|Rayo Vallecano
|12
|-7
|12
|17
|Valencia
|13
|-11
|12
|18
|Getafe
|13
|-13
|12
|19
|Elche
|13
|-6
|11
|20
|Malaga
|13
|-15
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Levante vs. Santander
|Friday, November 27, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|8:00 AM
|Malaga vs. Athletic Club
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|10:15 AM
|Elche vs. Atletico Madrid
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Real Madrid vs. Alaves
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Valencia vs. Osasuna
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|8:00 AM
|Deportivo vs. Barcelona
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|10:15 AM
|Celta Vigo vs. Villarreal
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Elche will face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, November 28, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.
- Fubo, ESPN Deportes will carry the Elche vs Atletico Madrid game in the United States.
- Atletico Madrid lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.