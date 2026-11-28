Here are all of the details of where you can watch Elche vs Atletico Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Elche vs Atletico Madrid WHAT LaLiga WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Elche host Atletico Madrid on Saturday, November 28 in LaLiga action. The home side come into this one without a win in their last three outings, drawing 1-1 with Levante on November 23 after back-to-back defeats, falling 0-2 to Betis on November 8 and 0-1 to Valencia on November 1. That run of results has them searching for a spark in front of their own fans, and a positive result here would go a long way toward steadying things.

Atletico Madrid arrive in much better form. They beat Viking 2-0 on November 25 and thumped Getafe 3-0 on November 22, with their only recent blemish a 1-2 loss to Barcelona on November 8. With two wins in their last three games, Atletico Madrid carry clear momentum into this trip and will look to keep that run going on the road.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Elche vs. Atletico Madrid 3-2 April 22, 2026 Primera División Atletico Madrid vs. Elche 1-1 August 23, 2025 Primera División Elche vs. Atletico Madrid 0-4 January 15, 2025 Copa del Rey Elche vs. Atletico Madrid 1-0 May 14, 2023 Primera División Atletico Madrid vs. Elche 2-0 December 29, 2022 Primera División Elche vs. Atletico Madrid 0-2 May 11, 2022 Primera División Atletico Madrid vs. Elche 1-0 August 22, 2021 Primera División Elche vs. Atletico Madrid 0-1 May 1, 2021 Primera División Atletico Madrid vs. Elche 3-1 December 19, 2020 Primera División Atletico Madrid vs. Elche 3-0 November 29, 2017 Copa del Rey

2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 14

# Team P GD Pts 1 Barcelona 13 +36 36 2 Real Madrid 13 +22 33 3 Atletico Madrid 13 +16 31 4 Real Betis 13 +5 27 5 Real Sociedad 13 +0 22 6 Santander 14 -10 20 7 Sevilla 13 -2 19 8 Athletic Club 12 +3 16 9 Alaves 13 +0 16 10 Villarreal 13 +1 15 11 Espanyol 13 +0 15 12 Deportivo 13 -1 15 13 Osasuna 13 -10 15 14 Celta Vigo 13 -1 13 15 Levante 14 -7 12 16 Rayo Vallecano 12 -7 12 17 Valencia 13 -11 12 18 Getafe 13 -13 12 19 Elche 13 -6 11 20 Malaga 13 -15 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Levante vs. Santander Friday, November 27, 2026 3:00 PM Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano Saturday, November 28, 2026 8:00 AM Malaga vs. Athletic Club Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:15 AM Elche vs. Atletico Madrid Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:30 PM Real Madrid vs. Alaves Saturday, November 28, 2026 3:00 PM Valencia vs. Osasuna Sunday, November 29, 2026 8:00 AM Deportivo vs. Barcelona Sunday, November 29, 2026 10:15 AM Celta Vigo vs. Villarreal Sunday, November 29, 2026 12:30 PM Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla Sunday, November 29, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With ESPN+, you can watch Elche vs Atletico Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary