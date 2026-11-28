|WHO
|PSG vs Lorient
|WHAT
|Ligue 1
|WHEN
|2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TV5 Monde
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
PSG vs Lorient: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|PSG vs. Lorient
|2-2
|May 2, 2026
|Ligue 1
|Lorient vs. PSG
|1-1
|October 29, 2025
|Ligue 1
|Lorient vs. PSG
|1-4
|April 24, 2024
|Ligue 1
|PSG vs. Lorient
|0-0
|August 12, 2023
|Ligue 1
|PSG vs. Lorient
|1-3
|April 30, 2023
|Ligue 1
|Lorient vs. PSG
|1-2
|November 6, 2022
|Ligue 1
|PSG vs. Lorient
|5-1
|April 3, 2022
|Ligue 1
|Lorient vs. PSG
|1-1
|December 22, 2021
|Ligue 1
|Lorient vs. PSG
|3-2
|January 31, 2021
|Ligue 1
|PSG vs. Lorient
|2-0
|December 16, 2020
|Ligue 1
2026-27 Ligue 1 standings before Matchday 12
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|11
|+13
|26
|2
|Paris FC
|12
|+10
|23
|3
|Brest
|12
|+8
|21
|4
|Lille
|11
|+6
|21
|5
|Lyon
|11
|+7
|20
|6
|Marseille
|11
|+7
|18
|7
|Nice
|11
|+2
|17
|8
|Monaco
|11
|+2
|17
|9
|Rennes
|11
|+0
|17
|10
|Lorient
|11
|+1
|16
|11
|Lens
|11
|+2
|14
|12
|Toulouse
|11
|+1
|14
|13
|Le Mans
|11
|-6
|11
|14
|Troyes
|11
|-8
|11
|15
|Auxerre
|11
|-11
|11
|16
|Strasbourg
|11
|-5
|10
|17
|Angers
|11
|-14
|8
|18
|Le Havre
|11
|-15
|2
All upcoming 2026-27 Ligue 1 games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Brest vs. Paris FC
|Friday, November 27, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Angers vs. Lens
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|11:15 AM
|PSG vs. Lorient
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Nice vs. Troyes
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Le Mans vs. Lille
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Le Havre vs. Strasbourg
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Auxerre vs. Marseille
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Toulouse vs. Rennes
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|11:15 AM
|Lyon vs. Monaco
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|2:45 PM
More details on how to watch
With fuboTV, you can watch PSG vs Lorient and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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Summary
- PSG will face Lorient on Saturday, November 28, for the 2026-27 Ligue 1.
- Fubo, beIN SPORTS en Español will carry the PSG vs Lorient game in the United States.
- PSG lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.