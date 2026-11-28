Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Lorient on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO PSG vs Lorient WHAT Ligue 1 WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TV5 Monde STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

PSG host Lorient on Saturday, November 28 in Ligue 1 action. PSG drew 2-2 with Roma on November 25, a result that followed a 3-2 win over Nice on November 21 and a 1-0 victory against Troyes on November 7. They have not lost in these three outings, and they will look to turn that unbeaten run into a clean win in front of their own fans.

Lorient come into this match off a 1-1 draw with Rennes on November 22, sandwiched between a 2-0 win over Le Havre on November 8 and a 0-2 loss to Brest on November 2. Their recent form has been mixed, with a win, a loss and a draw in their last three games. A result against PSG would be a significant boost for a side still searching for consistency.

PSG vs Lorient: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition PSG vs. Lorient 2-2 May 2, 2026 Ligue 1 Lorient vs. PSG 1-1 October 29, 2025 Ligue 1 Lorient vs. PSG 1-4 April 24, 2024 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Lorient 0-0 August 12, 2023 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Lorient 1-3 April 30, 2023 Ligue 1 Lorient vs. PSG 1-2 November 6, 2022 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Lorient 5-1 April 3, 2022 Ligue 1 Lorient vs. PSG 1-1 December 22, 2021 Ligue 1 Lorient vs. PSG 3-2 January 31, 2021 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Lorient 2-0 December 16, 2020 Ligue 1

2026-27 Ligue 1 standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 11 +13 26 2 Paris FC 12 +10 23 3 Brest 12 +8 21 4 Lille 11 +6 21 5 Lyon 11 +7 20 6 Marseille 11 +7 18 7 Nice 11 +2 17 8 Monaco 11 +2 17 9 Rennes 11 +0 17 10 Lorient 11 +1 16 11 Lens 11 +2 14 12 Toulouse 11 +1 14 13 Le Mans 11 -6 11 14 Troyes 11 -8 11 15 Auxerre 11 -11 11 16 Strasbourg 11 -5 10 17 Angers 11 -14 8 18 Le Havre 11 -15 2

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All upcoming 2026-27 Ligue 1 games

Game Day Time (ET) Brest vs. Paris FC Friday, November 27, 2026 2:45 PM Angers vs. Lens Saturday, November 28, 2026 11:15 AM PSG vs. Lorient Saturday, November 28, 2026 2:45 PM Nice vs. Troyes Saturday, November 28, 2026 2:45 PM Le Mans vs. Lille Saturday, November 28, 2026 2:45 PM Le Havre vs. Strasbourg Saturday, November 28, 2026 2:45 PM Auxerre vs. Marseille Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:00 AM Toulouse vs. Rennes Sunday, November 29, 2026 11:15 AM Lyon vs. Monaco Sunday, November 29, 2026 2:45 PM

More details on how to watch With fuboTV, you can watch PSG vs Lorient and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Ligue 1 games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

PSG will face Lorient on Saturday, November 28, for the 2026-27 Ligue 1.

Fubo, beIN SPORTS en Español will carry the PSG vs Lorient game in the United States.

PSG lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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