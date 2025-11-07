Trending topics:
Rivalries redefined: Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s Marcus Rashford left surprised as Lamine Yamal dominates two key UEFA Champions League metrics

By Martina Alcheva

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe.

The night in Bruges felt like a throwback to a time when individual genius could rescue chaos. Lamine Yamal, still only 18, carried Barcelona on his shoulders with a performance that not only revived his own form but sent ripples across Europe. In a season where Marcus Rashford continues to fight for rhythm and Kylian Mbappe dominates headlines at Real Madrid, it was the teenager from Mataro who illuminated the Champions League with a display of breathtaking flair and grit.

His dazzling solo goal, reminiscent of Lionel Messi’s iconic strike against Real Madrid in 2011, sealed a thrilling 3-3 draw against Club Brugge, and once again, reminded everyone why he is the most exciting young player in world soccer. But what makes his rise even more astonishing is that behind the highlight reels lies a set of Champions League numbers that even Mbappe and Rashford can’t match.

It was a night that tested Barcelona’s resilience. Hansi Flick’s men, plagued by injuries to Pedri and Raphinha, needed a spark—and Yamal provided it. Despite the team’s 77% possession and 23 attempts on goal, the Blaugrana trailed three times. Yet each time, Yamal pulled them back from the brink.

In the eighth minute, his clever pass set up Fermín Lopez, whose cross found Ferran Torres for the equaliser. Before halftime, Yamal nearly delivered another assist with a defense-splitting through ball, only for Torres to shoot narrowly wide. But it was after the break that the teenager truly came alive. At the 61st minute, he conjured a moment of pure sorcery—gliding past three defenders before exchanging passes with Fermín and slotting home a low left-footed strike.

Yamal’s relentless energy didn’t fade. His teasing cross in the 77th minute forced Christos Tzolis into an own goal, salvaging a valuable point for Barcelona. In total, he led the match in dribbles completed (5) and duels won (8)—numbers that underlined his dominance on the right wing.

Mega move incoming? Real Madrid plots Erling Haaland-Kylian Mbappe duo to match Barcelona's Lamine Yamal brilliance, with little help from Vinicius

Mega move incoming? Real Madrid plots Erling Haaland-Kylian Mbappe duo to match Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal brilliance, with little help from Vinicius

The stats that silence the stars

And here’s where Yamal’s brilliance becomes undeniable. According to UEFA data reported by Sport, he currently leads the Champions League in successful dribbles, completing 36 in just three matches—the highest tally in the tournament. Those numbers place him above Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku (32)Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon (29)Bodo/Glimt’s Kasper Hogh (29), and—most notably—Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, who sits at 26.

Even among his teammates, Yamal’s physical output stands out. Against Club Brugge, he covered 9.8 kilometers (6 miles), surpassing Marcus Rashford’s 9.3 km (5.7 miles) over 83 minutes and Ferran Torres’ 6.3 km (3.9 miles). His performance didn’t just dazzle—it exhausted defenses, dictated tempo, and revealed the maturity of a player years ahead of his age.

